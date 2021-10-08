The Farm 13: After a bracelet, Lary Bottino is accused of theft for the third time: “She played crazy”; know details

Lary Bottino has barely entered “A Fazenda 13” and we already know that she will have to settle many accounts when she leaves the reality… This Wednesday (6), the girl received her third charge of theft. After the bracelet tour, the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex” Karina Sousa accused the influencer of stealing blouses and never returning the pieces.

In an interview with Splash, from UOL, Karina said that she would be waiting for the clothes to return until today. “Lary took a few pieces of clothing and never returned. I already charged her once and she played crazy. There were two blouses she wore during the recording of the program: one in black tulle and one orange cropped. I borrowed it during the recordings and she put it in her bag, she never returned it”, she explained, about the episode that would have happened while they participated in the same season of “On Vacation with the Ex”.

Karina even said that she would have recognized her clothes in Bottino’s posts, and added that other people would also have gone through the same situation. “It may sound silly, but the shirts are mine. If I speak on the internet, they will say: ‘Oh, but two blouses?’ They are mine. Everything I take, I return. And I say more, this happened to several friends of mine who don’t want to be exposed. If you go after it, you’ll find more people who have gone through the same”, she stated. Geez!

Alleged theft of imported boots and more clothes

Last Sunday (3), another ex-“On Vacation with the Ex” made the same accusation. Yasmin Alves told, through social networks, that he would have lent his apartment to Lary. The surprise was that the influencer would have taken clothes from the hostess without permission – including a boot that doesn’t go for less than R$ 2 thousand. “He had the nerve to post a picture on Instagram with my clothes and my boots. When I sent a message telling her that this boot was expensive and I had only worn it once and that it was not for her to wear it, the pretty one feigned dementia and said that she had already returned the boot and that she had even left my house”, wrote the owner of the pieces.

Yasmin confirmed the situation to UOL, but stated that he preferred not to comment further on the matter. Lary Bottino’s staff, in turn, said they were not aware of the facts, so they could not talk about this issue.

Bracelet theft case

Who then remembers the bracelet tour? Last year, Lary Bottino was accused by Ariadna Arantes of stealing one of her bracelets, during a trip they both took in Italy with Anitta. The ex-BBB lent the accessory for the influencer to wear during a dinner. However, the delay on the part of the new member of “The Farm 13” in returning the item led to a fight like that.

After a lot of confusion on social media, exposure of messages between the two and memes made by netizens, Ariadna announced in December that Lary would finally have returned the bracelet. But the subject resurfaced on Sunday afternoon (3), when Bottino decided to tell his version of the story to his colleagues in confinement. “Is it over there (Ariadna) lent me a bracelet, an earring and a little outfit, but the next day, I was going to the airport very early and forgot to return the bracelet and earring. But we were friends, she was talking to me, so I kept the bracelet on my arm so I wouldn’t lose. She saw it on my Instagram, I never hid it”, declared.

Lary stated that, after a while, Ariadna traveled to São Paulo and asked both of them to meet to kill the longing and also to get her accessory back. The person, however, underwent liposuction in the same period and was unable to return the item to her colleague. “I don’t know what she thought… I don’t know if she was a slut or if she went to vent. I know she posted that someone stole her bracelet on the trip, but the only person with her was me. When I woke up from lipo, my Instagram had a million people calling me a bracelet thief, saying I stole the bracelet. If I had stolen it, I would never use it on the internet! I was devastated”, she commented.

Bracelet Tour – Part 2 pic.twitter.com/wrkKuwr1mF — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 3, 2021

Bottino then said that when he saw the whole situation gaining strength on the internet, he went to the stories to rebut the accusations. However, in the moment of anger, he talked nonsense and ended up making his situation worse. From then on, she developed depression. “My life turned into chaos and I never took anything from anyone. The other person involved also had her stuff with me, but I lived with her for months. The other person said: ‘Oh, he didn’t, make the others a clown’. Only I have my life too. It was a joke”he said, his voice breaking.

The former MTV even tried to launch a collection with “replicas” of the jewelry, but was prevented by the original manufacturer. “I made an entire collection of bracelets and earrings just like hers, to show that I never had to steal anything from anyone. Only it had already been made. I lost a lot of follower, I lost seven contracts. I didn’t work for three months, I got depressed. I was at rock bottom”, he finally vented. Watch:

Bracelet Tour – Part 4 pic.twitter.com/IZAnQpfSgG — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 3, 2021

Ariadna vents about the story

Ariadna, in turn, countered Bottino’s testimony with sharp text in Instagram Stories. “I’m at a time in my life where my therapist asked me to forgive and ask for forgiveness, right or not. One of those people was obviously Lary. She answered me, said she was hurt. But people only think about their hurt and not about others“began to Ariadna. “Do you remember the prints? From the WhatsApp conversations I explained? The dates and times I printed? It was to prove everything, because I work with evidence!“, she pointed out.

“I’m really tired today because of my low blood pressure and I’m not going to relive this subject because you already know the right story. You know the truth… And I hope that after she tells the version by pulling her side, it will definitely end. Because I don’t need to use it to grow“, wished the ex-BBB. “I am Ariadna Arantes. The first and only trans woman to have been on the biggest reality show in our country. BBB. For 10 years, I didn’t fall by the wayside and even if it did, it wouldn’t be a problem. Because I continued to live my life, traveling the world, speaking other languages. I graduated from Kryolan Academy in Italy as a makeup artist. I have 10 diplomas from the largest micropigmentation institute in Brazil“he declared.

Arantes also reinforced its media exposure this year. “Oh, and remembering that I did ‘No Limite’, right? I don’t need to appear on top of a bracelet that was mine and bla bla bla… That’s it… Enough, please“she asked. “When Mrs. Larissa arrived around, I was already there. Best wishes to her and whoever defends her“he concluded.