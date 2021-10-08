The federal government’s 2022 budget has a BRL 70 billion hole

An instrument that guarantees the execution of expenses and the functioning of the public machine as a whole, the 2022 Budget has a “hole” in the order of R$ 70 billion, economists estimate.

This amount represents the additional costs represented by the increase in inflation, which is above expectations, and by the fulfillment of promises such as an increase in income transfers to poor people through Auxílio Brasil, successor to Bolsa Família. More money will also be needed to fund the extension of the payroll tax relief to 17 sectors; for parliamentary amendments, which may have been underestimated in the piece prepared by the government; and possibly for the electoral fund, which tends to be readjusted by the Legislature.

The economic team is trying to balance the plates as pressures increase for the constitutional ceiling to be breached and financial market confidence to become more volatile.

The government is still looking for a solution to the issue. The priority is to obtain legislative authorization to pay only part of the court orders due in 2022, which could free up close to R$ 50 billion to be allocated to other expenses without disrespecting the spending ceiling.

Despite being within this ceiling, the country’s main fiscal anchor, the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) 2022 sent to the National Congress underestimated values, especially readjustments in mandatory expenses that should occur as a result of high inflation. The behavior of INPC until December will influence the value of the minimum wage and a series of mandatory expenses, such as spending on Social Security and other social benefits.

Despite the government’s promise, the piece also does not foresee an increase in the Auxílio Brasil budget in relation to its predecessor, Bolsa Família, and does not allocate resources for the amendments of the general rapporteur.

According to estimates by XP in partnership with economist Marcos Mendes, from Insper, the difference between the official government proposal and a “realistic budget” is R$ 69.1 billion. Economist Samuel Pessoa, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV, also estimates a gap of around R$ 70 billion.

The situation was not so tight a short time ago, when the Union was celebrating an apparent space in the spending ceiling of more than R$20 billion for next year. This margin would result from a kind of “inflation bonus”, since the correction factor for the 2022 ceiling is the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to the last month of June, which was quite high – 8.35% as measured by the IPCA . There was an expectation of deceleration in price indices in the sequence, which, if confirmed, would lead to lower readjustments in several mandatory expenses.

But the government celebrated too soon. Inflation did not subside and, to complicate matters, the Ministry of Economy did not count on the increase of debts resulting from court sentences, the precatories, which fell like a fiscal “bomb” in the lap of the Union. There will be R$ 89.1 billion in debts to be paid in 2022 and, in the absence of a solution, the amount was fully placed in the budget piece, which limited the space for other expenses.

“For the time being, these are conjectures, and there is no clear scenario of how the issue will take place until the end of the year”, assesses Gil Castello Branco, founder of the NGO Contas Abertas. “This generates a great deal of uneasiness in the market, which wants predictability. In addition, institutional crises generate instability and completely jeopardize economic growth.”

Check the difference between the PLOA prepared by the government and a “realistic budget” in the table below:

Inflation rose much more than expected

When calculating its expenses in the PLOA, the government estimated that the INPC would close 2021 at 6.2%. However, since then the Ministry of Economy has readjusted its estimate to 8.4%.

According to the folder, public spending grows by R$ 8 billion for every 1 percentage point of increase in inflation. In other words, with high inflation, fiscal prospects are even more challenging than they used to be.

According to XP’s estimate, mandatory expenses with Social Security and social benefits must be R$ 19 billion above what is contemplated in the budget proposal.

The government claims that, despite the advance of inflation, the Budget is not unfeasible and does not stop the public machine. To “solve” the issue, the economic team can work on discretionary expenses – free management, such as investments and funding the public machine. They are already below those programmed for 2021 and could decrease even further. For now, the 2022 PLOA forecasts R$98.6 billion for discretionary spending, 3.7% below what was programmed in this year’s approved Budget (R$102.4 billion).

“Monetary policy and fiscal policy will fight inflation,” promised the Economic Policy secretary at the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida, at a press conference. “We will do what is necessary to fight inflation.”

Asked about the lag of estimated values ​​in the PLOA, Sachsida recalled that the federal government has a constitutional obligation to present the proposal by August 31 and that, for this, it worked with the parameters available at the time.

Extension of the payroll exemption, parliamentary amendments and electoral fund

Specialists also consider it likely that the National Congress will approve the renewal of the payroll exemption, which should add around R$ 9 billion to public spending. In PLOA, the government allocates only R$ 3.5 billion to the issue.

The benefit was created during the administration of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2011, and ended up being extended over the past few years. If the bill is not approved, the exemption will end in December 2021. Bill 2541/21 therefore aims to extend until 2026 the exemption for the payroll of workers from 17 sectors of the economy.

In addition, the electoral fund, foreseen at R$ 2 billion in the PLOA 2022, tends to be high. Thus, a “realistic” budget of “other mandatory expenses” under the ceiling would be R$138.6 billion, according to XP, and not R$136.6 billion, as stated in the PLOA.

There is also pressure regarding the so-called General Rapporteur amendments, freely distributed and without transparency by the Budget Rapporteur. The expectation is that lawmakers will plead for an amount similar to what was released in 2021, that is, something around R$ 20 billion – which is also not included in the budget proposal.

In its calculations, XP calculates that R$33 billion will be needed for the set of parliamentary amendments, a little more than double the R$16 billion programmed in the PLOA.

In addition to these amendments, there may be an additional cost not included in XP’s accounts: to approve the administrative reform in the Chamber, the government negotiates to release, for each deputy who votes in favor, R$ 20 million in extra amendments for 2022. 308 votes are needed to approve the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC), this extra expense can exceed R$ 6 billion.

There is no money for Brazil Aid

There is also a lack of resources in the Budget to account for the promises made by President Jair Bolsonaro in relation to Auxílio Brasil. The Chief Executive has promised to raise by at least R$300 the value of the average ticket currently paid by Bolsa Família, to R$192. And he also wants to increase the range of beneficiaries.

In PLOA 2022, however, the government allocates only R$ 34.7 billion to the program – a value slightly lower than the R$ 34.9 billion programmed for Bolsa Família in 2021. To fulfill its promises, the government would need more R$ 60 billion, economists estimate. Sources from the government itself expect something close to R$ 61 billion.

Recently, in order to increase the resources for Auxílio Brasil, Bolsonaro issued a decree increasing the rates of the so-called Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) in credit operations for legal and natural persons. The change, according to the government, should generate an increase in collection of around R$ 2.14 billion. The money, however, will be used in the first two months of Auxílio Brasil – November and December 2021. According to Minister Paulo Guedes, the tax increase only served to comply with a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which obliges the government to indicate the source of funding for new permanent expenses.

In order to change next year’s Budget, indicating the source of funds for the increase in Auxílio Brasil and addressing the issue of precatório, for example, the government will need to send a “modifying message” to Congress incorporating the changes.

Government tries to resolve issue of precatories

One of the ways out for the government to be able to alleviate the Budget would be to address the issue of precatório once and for all, allowing its installments, for example. This is what a PEC drafted by the Executive and sent to Congress predicts.

The Judiciary and the Executive also tried to build a solution to the problem of precatório through the CNJ. But the attempt cooled down after Bolsonaro’s statements during the 7 September demonstrations. There is also an alternative proposed by a deputy that provides for the removal of payment of these debts from the spending ceiling.

More recently, however, Minister Paulo Guedes and the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), presented an agreement under which, in 2022, approximately R$ 40 would be paid. billion of the R$89 billion owed.

The debit balance must be paid in the following year, 2023, in full or through negotiation with creditors, with possible “accounts meeting” with subnational entities – states and municipalities – that make up a large part of the creditors.

Content edited by:Fernando Jasper