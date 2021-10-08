The Last of Us 2 and Resident Evil 3 are cheaper this week | Games

Finally, the platform steam brings PC games at great discounts, including games like Tribes of Midgard, Control and NieR: Automata. O TechAll gathered the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of the promotions.
The Last of Us 2 reached industry milestone with more than 300 “Best Game of the Year” awards — Photo: Play/PlayStation Blog
In addition to the “Success Games” promotion, which brings together everything from exclusives to third-party titles, the PlayStation Store also brings niche games on sale. Some examples are: Judgment, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and the Definitive Edition of Tales of Vesperia.
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is one of the games on sale this week — Photo: Press Release/Bandai Namco
- The Last of Us Part 2 – R$ 129.67;
- Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$82.46;
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition – R$69.74;
- Judgment – R$ 97.17;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – R$44.99;
- Tales of Vesperia: Final Edition – R$ 47.90;
- Heavenly – BRL 20.87;
- Bayonetta – BRL 41.56;
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – BRL 87.10;
- Star Wars: Squadrons – BRL 79.60.
the store of Microsoft brings good opportunities to fighting game fans with Dragon Ball FighterZ and Injustice 2 on sale. Furthermore, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Middle-earth: Shadows of War are also cheaper this week.
Developed by Platinum Games, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance brings a lot of action in the Konami series universe — Photo: Disclosure/Konami
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – R$ 119.50;
- Mortal Kombat 11 – R$ 59.99;
- Batman: Arkham Knight – R$45.00;
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – R$44.75;
- Middle-earth: Shadows of War – R$29.49;
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – BRL 17.48;
- terraria – BRL 19.75;
- Okami HD – BRL 30.50;
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection – R$ 44.50
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – R$29.75.
Among the weekly offers from the platform Valve there’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a release that stands out for its similarities to Super Smash Bros, but with cartoon characters like SpongeBob and Invader Zim. Furthermore, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and the Sims 4 are also with inviting discounts at the store.
Dandy Ace, from Brazilian studio Mad Mimic, brings a lot of roguelike action on PC and consoles — Photo: Disclosure/Steam
- Tribes of Midgard – R$31.99;
- Control Ultimate Edition – R$51.60;
- NieR: Automata – BRL 53.50
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – R$35.19;
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – R$24.78;
- The Sims 4 – R$39.75;
- Chrono Trigger – BRL 24.99;
- Dandy Ace – R$20.99;
- F1 2020 – BRL 27.49;
- Battlefield 5 – BRL 29.90.
With information from PlayStation, Xbox and steam
