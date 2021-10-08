The life of Ndakasi, a gorilla who went viral with ‘selfie’ in a human pose

Ndakasi with her caregiver Andre Bauma

Ndakasi with his caregiver Andre Bauma, before his death, which occurred days later

Ndakasi, a beloved mountain gorilla who went viral after posing for a selfie with forest rangers, died – after a long illness – at 14 years old.

She died in the arms of one of the guards who rescued her as a baby, Andre Bauma, in a gorilla orphanage in Virunga (Africa’s oldest national park) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bauma rescued Ndakasi when she was two months old in 2007, after hunters killed her parents. Ndakasi was still clinging to her dead mother when she was found.

With no relatives, the guards decided it wasn’t safe to let Ndakasi return to the jungle. She was raised in the orphanage, which Bauma manages.