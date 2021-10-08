The mysterious collision of US nuclear submarine with ‘unknown object’ in the South China Sea

by

The USS Connecticut photographed leaving a port in 2018

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The nuclear submarine USS Connecticut photographed leaving a port in 2018

A US nuclear submarine hit an “unknown object” while submerged in waters in the Asia-Pacific region, injuring several sailors, according to US officials.

It was unclear what caused the incident on Saturday (10/02), according to them. The submarine remained “fully operational”.

On condition of anonymity, officials told US media that the collision took place in international waters in the South China Sea and that 11 sailors were injured.

The incident took place amid rising tensions in the region.