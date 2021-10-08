The mysterious collision of US nuclear submarine with ‘unknown object’ in the South China Sea

1 hour ago

The nuclear submarine USS Connecticut photographed leaving a port in 2018

A US nuclear submarine hit an “unknown object” while submerged in waters in the Asia-Pacific region, injuring several sailors, according to US officials.

It was unclear what caused the incident on Saturday (10/02), according to them. The submarine remained “fully operational”.

On condition of anonymity, officials told US media that the collision took place in international waters in the South China Sea and that 11 sailors were injured.

The incident took place amid rising tensions in the region.

The US Navy said the extent of the damage was still being assessed and that the submarine’s nuclear propulsion plant and its spaces were unaffected.

The statement, however, gave no details about where the incident occurred or the number of people injured, saying only that the injuries were not life-threatening.

However, two officials quoted by the Associated Press news agency said two of the 11 injured sailors had injuries classified as “moderate”. All of them were treated on board the submarine.

These authorities said the incident occurred while the submarine was carrying out routine operations and that the Navy did not release the news until Thursday (10/07) to maintain operational safety.

According to the AP, authorities said the object the USS Connecticut collided with was not another submarine.

One of the officials cited by the agency said it could have been a sunken ship, container, or other unknown object.

The submarine was later reported to be heading for the US territory of Guam.

USNI News, a website specializing in the US Navy, said the last known incident in which a submerged US submarine hit another underwater object was in 2005, when the USS San Francisco slammed into an underwater mountain near Guam. A sailor died in the incident.

The dispute for the South China Sea

The USS Connecticut was operating in one of the most disputed regions in the world. China claims most of the South China Sea, but neighboring countries and the US disagree.

The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have been vying for China’s claim to most of the sea for decades, but tensions have risen steadily in recent years.

The US supported many of these countries in this territorial dispute.

