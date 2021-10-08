The price of the basic food basket increases in 11 capitals of the country, informs Dieese

O value of the basic food basket continues to rise in Brazil, with 11 capitals rising, according to data from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The increase is compared to the month of August, thus proving the increase in the month of September.

The capitals that presented the highest index in the cost of the basic food basket were:

Brasília with 3.88%;

Campo Grande in Mato Grosso do Sul with 3.53%;

São Paulo, 3.53%;

Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais with 3.49%.

These numbers also reveal that in relation to the same month last year, the increase in the average price of the basic food basket occurred in all the cities surveyed. These are data that reflect the effects of inflation.

The highest price of the basic food basket, so far, is concentrated in the capital of São Paulo, with an average of R$ 673.45. One of the villains in the cost of the basic food basket is an indispensable and very relevant item: sugar. The product had significant increase price in almost all capitals.

The biggest highs of the product were in Belo Horizonte (11.96%) and Vitória – ES (11%). One of the explanations for this increase is the old law of supply and demand. With the lack of rain, the production of sugarcane reduced and made the supply decrease.

Another product that had a high was coffee, which rose in 16 of the 17 cities surveyed. With the rise of the dollar, the price of coffee increases, as it favors exports. The frosts in the month of July greatly favored the low coffee production in the country.

Two capitals showed a reduction in the value of the basic food basket, João Pessoa in Paraíba, which decreased by 2.91%, and Natal in Rio Grande do Norte, which fell by 2.9%. Both compared to the previous month. Soybean oil also increased in several cities, being, therefore, another item that helped raise the price of the basic basket.