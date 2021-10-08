The stock exchange operates at an increase of more than 2% and the commercial dollar is stable

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, operates at an increase of more than 3% this afternoon in session with numbers from the North American labor market and the behavior of inflation in Brazil under the spotlight. Around 12:55 (GMT), the index rose 3.08%, registering 113,990.19 points.

The commercial dollar, in turn, operates almost in stability. The US currency reached the value of R$ 5.514 around 12:55 pm (GMT), when it dropped 0.07%.

Yesterday (7) the commercial dollar had a high of 0.57%, closing at R$ 5.517 on sale. The stock exchange appreciated 0.02%, closing at 110,585,430 points.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Inflation

With the performance of today so far, the Ibovespa hovers around the stability in the accumulated of the week, after accounting for a drop of about 2% until the day before.

In the United States, the Department of Labor reported that 194,000 jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month, well below expectations, but revised the August data upwards, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% .

The chief strategist of the digital bank Modalmais, Felipe Sichel, pointed out that the creation of vacancies was weak at the margin, but slowed down by unemployment, revision of the previous reading, workers prevented from working for weather reasons, advances in average hours worked, among others factors.

“Thus, the scenario for the Fed (US central bank) becomes more challenging as this was the last ‘payroll’ before the next meeting,” he said in a comment to clients, referring to the Federal’s monetary policy meeting Book scheduled for November 2nd and 3rd.

In Brazil, the IPCA accelerated strongly in September, with a high of 1.16%, and surpassed 10% in 12 months for the first time in five and a half years, but it was slightly below market estimates, which made room for some relief in the future interest curve, benefiting certain shares on the São Paulo stock exchange.

In the view of the head of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, Alberto Ramos, the September IPCA was high, but slightly lower than expected, with favorable surprises in food and beverages and basic services, while inflation between industrial and durable goods remained high.

He highlighted in comments to clients that significant cost and input pressures, rising services inflation, persistent political and fiscal risks, inertial forces, among other factors, are tainting the outlook for next year’s inflation.

“In a scenario of intense inflationary pressures, the probability of the Central Bank being able to bring inflation to the 3.50% target in 2022 is low”, he estimated.

This one content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.

With information from Reuters Agency.