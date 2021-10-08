‘There is no conflict of interest at all,’ says Guedes on offshore offshore | Policy

Guedes was not asked about the matter, but decided to talk about participating in an offshore offshore company.

“On ‘offshore’, they are legal. It was declared, there was no movement across borders, bringing in money from abroad or sending money abroad. Since I put money there, in 2014/2015, I have declared it legally,” said the minister.

What is offshore? And tax haven? And why does someone put money in these places?

Offshore is a word that freely translates to ‘beyond the coast’ – something that is outside the territory of a country. In the case of companies, it is given to a publicly-held company by people or other companies in a country other than the one in which they reside.

According to Guedes, the funds deposited abroad are with independent administrators “in jurisdictions in which my actions have no influence at all”. “I left the company days before I came here [ao governo], I gave all documents,” he added.

The Economy Minister also declared that he lost money when he joined the government, as he sold his assets acquired in the private sector.

“When I built wonderful projects for Brazil in education, health. I sold everything in investments knowing that I would be collecting now. I lost a lot of money coming here [ao governo] to avoid problems. Everything that was in my hands, that I was investing, I sold at the investment price,” he said.

Paulo Guedes attributed the attacks he has been suffering because of his investments abroad to “political noise”, which, according to him, will intensify with the proximity of the presidential elections, scheduled for 2022.

“The rest is noise, noise and noise and I think it will get worse as we head towards the elections. Personal attacks (…) Everyone is clean, everyone is fine, everything is declared. Despite that, the noise is not stopping “he concluded.

The Economy Minister also stated that inflation is rising all over the world, not just in Brazil. “Countries that had zero [de inflação], are now at 4%, 5%. Countries that had 4%, 5% are now 8%, 9%. This happens, but there has to be a political response,” he declared.

This Friday, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported that inflation, calculated by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accelerated from 0.87% in August to 1.16% in September. In 12 months, it reached 10.25%.

According to Guedes, the Central Bank is the “cat” to chase the “mouse” of inflation.

According to a survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation’s Higher Institute of Administration and Economics (ISAE/FGV), more than half of inflation this year is the result of soaring fuel, energy and meat. These are among the items that weigh most on Brazilians’ pockets and on inflation.

In addition to the prices of these items, the BC has assessed that the so-called “fiscal risks”, which consist of doubts about public accounts and the lack of a clear government strategy to count the high debt, have also pressured inflation this year.