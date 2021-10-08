‘They said that my death would come in days’, says patient from Prevent

Tadeu Frederico de Andrade, who was hospitalized with covid-19 in a Prevent Senior hospital, told today in a testimony at Covid’s CPI that, after 30 days of hospitalization, the health operator’s doctors informed his family that he would die in a few days and therefore would be placed in palliative care.

This ICU period lasted practically, more or less, about 30 days, when one of my daughters receives a phone call from Dr. Daniella de Aguiar Moreira da Silva, informing, informing me that I would start having palliative care, that is, I would leave from the ICU, I would go to a so-called hybrid bed and there I would have, according to Dr. Daniella’s words, greater dignity and comfort, and my death would occur in a few days.”

Palliation is an approach that aims to place the patient with an incurable disease at the heart of care and reduce their suffering, respecting their wishes and individuality until the last moment. In other words, it is a set of care practices recommended for people who are in a terminal and irreversible phase.

According to Tadeu, in this new treatment regimen, he would receive morphine and all equipment that kept him alive would be turned off. In addition, there would be a recommendation that, in case of cardiac arrest, he should not be resuscitated. Tadeu’s family, however, did not agree with the procedures.

The patient also reported that the physician responsible for his treatment included palliative care in the medical record, even after Tadeu’s daughter disagreed with the procedure in a phone call. “She writes: ‘In contact with her daughter Mayra, she understood and agreed.’ This is a lie, my family did not agree.”

After that, Thaddeus’ family met with a team of doctors who argued in favor of palliative care, claiming that he was at risk for having a pacemaker. However, Thaddeus explained that he does not have a pacemaker or other comorbidities. According to him, the doctors had the medical record of another patient.

They try to convince my family that, according to the medical record, I had a pacemaker, had serious comorbidities, arterial problems and that I was very old. But the medical record was not mine, it belonged to a 75-year-old woman. I don’t have a pacemaker, I have high blood pressure, it’s the only thing I’ve ever had.”

If Andrade had switched to a hybrid bed in order to receive palliative care, he would no longer undergo hemodialysis —which is essential to maintain renal activity— and would no longer receive antibiotics, among other procedures. Without the intensive care, in fact, he would have died, in the evaluation of senators of the CPI who are trained in medicine.

“He would have been murdered,” concluded Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), a public health doctor and member of the opposition bloc to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Andrade said that Prevent’s hospital staff backed down after the family threatened to take the case to court and the press.

Well, and finally, my family does not agree in this meeting with the start of palliative care, they protest, threaten to go to court to seek an injunction to prevent me from leaving the ICU, and threatens to seek the media. At that moment, Prevent backs down and cancels the start of palliative treatment, that is, I, in a few days, would be… I would be dying and today I am here.”

The deponent stated that his children needed to hire a private doctor in order to offer a second analysis and show that he did not fit the picture of a terminally ill patient. He also said that, after leaving the ICU, in April 2021, he recovered normally at home and had no post-contamination sequelae.

Asked by senators about the argument used by the doctors, Thaddeus said that they said the case had no more solution. “That I had compromised kidneys and lungs and that eventually, if I survived, I would be a patient with chronic kidney problems and respiratory problems as well. However, my latest tests show that the lungs and kidneys are fine.”

What does Prevent Senior say

In a statement, the health operator refuted having started palliative treatment in Tadeu Frederico de Andrade without the family’s consent. According to Prevent, the doctor only suggested palliative care and the patient received all the necessary support. See the full note:

“Prevent Senior refutes having started palliative treatment for the patient Tadeu Frederico de Andrade without the family’s authorization. Already made public through the press, the patient’s record is exhaustive: a doctor suggested, given the patient’s worsening, the adoption of palliative care. with one of his daughters around noon on January 30. However, he was not initiated, due to family disagreement, differently from what Mr. Tadeu told the CPI. , not determination. The patient received and continues to receive all the support necessary to overcome the disease and sequelae.”

Complaints against Prevent

Prevent Senior is being investigated by Covid’s CPI for alleged wrongdoing committed during the pandemic.

A group of 12 doctors and former Prevent physicians presented a dossier with information pointing to violations committed by the company.

Tadeu Frederico de Andrade was called to testify at the commission to report what he experienced at the company alongside the former employee doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto, who confirmed that he had helped to compose the material.

The lawyer for the complaining doctors, Bruna Morato, has already been heard at the CPI. According to her, Prevent implemented an internal policy of “coercion”, and health professionals ended up prescribing the so-called “covid kit” for fear of suffering retaliation, including dismissal.

In testimony at the CPI, Bruna also said that Prevent approached the federal government to defend the treatment with ineffective drugs against covid.