Thursday 7th of October | Summary of the day

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), an advisory body of the Ministry of Health, removed from the agenda this Thursday (7) the analysis of a study by experts against the use of chloroquine by patients with Covid. The remedy is proven to be ineffective against the disease. On Valdo Cruz’s blog on g1, the vice president of the CPI at Covid, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, stated that president Jair Bolsonaro interfered in the removal of the agenda. The Ministry of Health, in turn, claimed that it was a request from the authors of the research. Randolfe said: “The information is that President Jair Bolsonaro, who defends the use of chloroquine, was angry with Minister Marcelo Queiroga and determined that the study should not be analyzed now, on the eve of the CPI voting its report, which will exactly ask for the indictment of the president for advocating early treatment with the ‘covid kit'”. The committee approved a request for Conitec to submit the study within 24 hours and explain why it postponed the review.

Covid’s CPI heard doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto, who worked at Prevent Senior, and lawyer Tadeu de Andrade, a patient at the operator who spent more than 100 days in hospital with Covid. The health plan is accused of concealing deaths caused by the coronavirus, pressuring doctors to prescribe ineffective medications, and using those medications without patients’ consent. In a very emotional statement, Andrade stated that Prevent tried to get him out of the ICU to let him die (watch). According to the lawyer, Prevent used someone else’s medical record to convince his family to authorize the devices to be turned off. Walter Souza, on the other hand, told the commission that the operator was starting palliative care for patients to save money. According to him, the culture was in the sense that “it’s about time, he’s old.” He also said that there was no autonomy in the network’s hospitals and that the use of ineffective drugs was mandatory.

President Bolsonaro vetoed the free distribution of menstrual pads to low-income public school students and people living on the streets or in extreme vulnerability. The decision, which was published in today’s edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”, argues that the text of the project did not establish where the funds to fund the initiative would come from. The proposal, which originated in the Chamber of Deputies, had been endorsed by the Senate on September 14 and then went on to be sanctioned by the president. He sanctioned the project, creating the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program, but vetoed article 1, which provided for free distribution, and article 3, which established the list of beneficiaries (which also included people apprehended, in prisons or interned in socio-educational measure compliance units).

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah is the recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021. The announcement was made this morning by the Swedish Academy. The institution highlighted that the author’s work shows the “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the refugee’s destiny in the abyss between cultures and continents”. “His novels break away from stereotyped descriptions and open our eyes to a culturally diverse East Africa unknown to many in other parts of the world,” said the Academy. Gurnah was born in 1948 and grew up on the island of Zanzibar. He arrived in England in the 1960s as a refugee. He started writing at the age of 21 and, throughout his career, has published ten books and several short stories. The theme of refugees is the basis of all his work. He was best known for his 1984 book “Paradise”, set in East Africa during World War I. The novelist also worked as a professor of English and postcolonial literatures at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, and recently retired. None of his books were published in Brazil.

🚴‍♂️ Did you know that choosing the most suitable bicycle for the child’s age can influence the learning of little ones to pedal? The size of the wheel (rim) and the type of bicycle help with balance and safety. O g1 spoke with experts who gave tips on how to choose a suitable model that is safe and comfortable. Check it out here.

58%. This is the percentage of Brazilian municipalities that did not register deaths by Covid-19 in September this year, the highest since May 2020. This is shown by an exclusive survey by g1 with data tabulated by researcher Wesley Cota, from the Federal University of Viçosa.

