Tite admits team problems in victory over Venezuela, but sees “high level” second half | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite acknowledged that the Brazilian team had problems in the first half against Venezuela, in Caracas, but saw a “high level” performance in the final 45 minutes of the 3-1 victory, on Thursday.

The Seleção fell behind on the scoreboard after just 10 minutes of the first half and only got a draw at the 25th of the final stage, with Marquinhos heading. Then, Gabigol turned, with a penalty, and Antony closed the account, in additions.

– It’s correct that we didn’t have the creation and conclusion process, with the exception of 10, 15 minutes, which had a ball on the post (from Everton Ribeiro, at 21 minutes) and two other moves. Venezuela scored, finished better in the first half. We had a high-level second half, with entries that gave us not only the goals, but the performance to have the victory – analyzed the coach.

Tite also commented on the rookies of the night. Left-back Guilherme Arana started, but the main highlights entered the second half. Antony swung the net and Raphinha took part in the three goals – assisting the first and the last and creating the penalty kick, which originated the second.

– We had some players who had two tactical jobs. Raphinha, Antony, Artur (Cabral). And these moments serve to put in the arena! Boot into the arena to play! I was talking to Juninho before, that’s what we’re doing. Our campaign has some of those moments. And there are swings, and they’re from the game. You have to be tough to know that you were losing the game and stay focused, with the pieces that come in and make the technical contribution – said the coach, who continued:

– At the break, I put it on for them. When a team is not doing well, it is always the whole. I said: “You need to improve your individual performance”. The structure and balance are mine. But we are going to raise the technical level and we will have these important pieces that have entered. And in this portion of contribution, we are putting young people. Arana played a lot and debuted today. Anyone who has never put on a heavy shirt… is not playing for Corinthians, for Atlético, I’m sorry, but they come with great expectations. They are two great teams, of course they are, but the expectation. And then Arana went to the game, naturally. And these young people, we’re giving them the conditions to put them to play and see their own reactions in the games.

Leader of the Qualifiers with 100% success after nine games, Brazil returns to the field on Sunday, against Colombia, in Barranquilla.

See other excerpts from Tite’s interview:

– Some things are important. First, Venezuela really accelerated the marking in the first half. In the second, spaces naturally happen. Second aspect, entry of athletes who participated in the tactical work was fundamental. When we talk about the team, we say that those athletes who enter, they make an important contribution. Raphinha, Antony, Vinicius, Emerson, Alex Sandro. Set down where you have needs, have stronger rhythm.

– I watched the game against Argentina, when it was 11 against 11, a difficult game, with Venezuela creating opportunities and being dangerous. The score was only established for Argentina after they had one more. I congratulated when the game was over.