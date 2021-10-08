TJ-SC confirms acquittal of accused of raping Mariana Ferrer

The judges of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina unanimously confirmed the acquittal of businessman André de Camargo Aranha, accused of rape of vulnerable by the promoter of events Mariana Borges Ferreira — known on social networks as Mariana Ferrer.

1st instance judgment gained national repercussion due to the aggressiveness of the accused’s lawyer

The appeal trial against the acquittal took place this Thursday (7/10). Judges Ana Lia Carneiro, Ariovaldo da Silva and Paulo Sartorato participated in the trial.

The businessman was acquitted in the 1st instance by judge Rudson Marcos, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Florianópolis (SC). At the time, the judge understood that the rape charge was only based on the reports of the influencer and his mother and absolved him in respect of the principle in dubio pro reo. The decision is from September 9, 2020.

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina denounced Aranha for the rape of a vulnerable person (article 217-A, paragraph 1, of the Penal Code). This is due to the fact that the businessman allegedly practiced carnal conjunction with Mariana when she “could not resist the act”. In the final allegations, however, the MP-SC asked for the entrepreneur’s acquittal for unusual conduct — an argument similar to his defense.

The lower court judgment that acquitted Aranha gained notoriety after excerpts from the judgment video were published on the website intercept.

In excerpts from the hearing published by the press, Aranha’s lawyer, Cláudio Gastão da Rosa Filho, presented photos produced by Mariana and published on her Instagram profile that he classified as “gynecological”, saying, among other things, that he “would never have a daughter” of the “level of Mariana”. He also claimed that Ferrer was doing a “little show” and that his “earn bread was the disgrace of others”.

At the time, the OAB of Santa Catarina sent a letter to the lawyer asking for preliminary information to proceed with the investigation of the case.

The National Council of Justice also mobilized: counselor Henrique Ávila asked for an investigation into the conduct of judge Rudson Marcos, for not having prevented the lawyer from humiliating the influencer.

The same was said about the case’s prosecutor, Thiago Carriço de Oliveira, and the National Council of the Public Ministry clarified that it had already had an open investigation procedure since October.

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina, in turn, asked for the video to be released with the full session so that it would be clear that both the prosecutor and the judge had intervened to protect Mariana. The case is proceeding in secrecy of Justice.

0004733-33.2019.8.24.0023