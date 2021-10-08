To normalize offshore Guedes, Estadão teaches how to “open companies in tax havens”

Estadão now wants to normalize the offshore of Paulo Guedes. After being embarrassed by omitting the name of the scandal minister from Pandora Papers, the paper came up with a story. “How investors can open companies in tax havens”, teaches the vehicle.

In the text, published on the E-Investidor blog, three tips are mentioned for opening an offshore company. The first one is to choose a financial institution, with a tax lawyer. Thus, the specialist can guide the investor about the first capital contribution and how to manage the company over time.

The second is to choose the purpose of the company and the country. The newspaper suggests that the company has the purpose of managing financial operations (Trust), acquiring properties abroad, succession or tax planning. Finally, Estadão lists as a tip: “Declare to the Internal Revenue Service”.

Read too:

1 – Centrão fried Economy Minister and voted for the convocation: “This one is gone”

2 – Lacombe interviews Luciano Hang and almost zero audience on RedeTV!

3 – STF ministers did not suspect Allan dos Santos’ infiltrator

This time, Estadão cites Guedes

Contrary to what it did when reporting the Pandora Papers case, Estadão cites, this time, the offshore company of Paulo Guedes. In the third paragraph of the text, the blog mentions the $9.5 million company in the British Virgin Islands.

“In the British Virgin Islands, where the economy minister Paulo Guedes has a US$9.5 million offshore, for example, there is no tax on corporate income, earned profits or capital gains”, writes Estadão , writes the newspaper.

Estadão, however, does not mention the conflict of interest problems of a minister having an offshore company. He only cites him as an example, as if he were an ordinary investor seeking to “avoid paying taxes on capital, inheritance or investments made through these companies”.