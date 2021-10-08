Torrential rains in Italy break a European record. In 12 hours, 742 mm of water fell – Observer

An intense storm in northwestern Italy last Monday led to a new European record, having rained 742 millimeters (mm) of rain in just 12 hours.

The Ligurian region was the most affected by torrential rains, which caused rapid flooding and landslides. There is no record of casualties following the storm, but in Quiliano, a bridge collapsed due to the storm, according to Corriere della Sera. In Genoa, stopovers and parks had to be closed due to the rains and dozens of people had to be rescued due to the rapid rise in water. The damage caused by the extreme weather phenomenon is still being accounted for.

[4/10-8.40] #AlertMeteoLIG ⚠️ Il Letimbro to Savona. Si segnalano allagamenti in città ⚠️ Criticità anche sull’Erro a Pontinvrea pic.twitter.com/qJKHo5R2Ax — Regione Liguria (@RegLiguria) October 4, 2021

On social networks, several videos were shared that demonstrate the intensity of the rain and the devastation caused by the strong currents of water, which dragged everything in its path.

The cause of bad weather in the situation is già difficile and drama in Liguria. È esondato il fiume Letimbro is provoking novoli danni specie in province of Savona in the area of ​​Santuario. pic.twitter.com/J09g4VvZgw — MM milestone (@MMmarco0) October 4, 2021

According to The Washington Post, the amount of rain that fell in 12 hours represents more than half the usual amount of water that falls in the region over an entire year. In October, on average, it rains between 150 to 180 mm of water.

Italy… the new European record. A whopping 740.6mm (29.2 inches) of rain in just 12 hours! Italy set a new national record for rainfall in 6-hours and then went on to break the European record for 12-hour totals. This is the satellite loop over the last 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/YJeZ2soEdE — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) October 5, 2021

After the flood that hit that region of Italy, meteorologists said that the amount of water that fell on Monday is a new record, not only in Italy, but throughout Europe.

⛈️bilan des pluie cumuls du 4 Oct 2021 in Ligurie, Italie (source https://t.co/eC3AlfEBQG)

National italien record of cumul max…

in 3h : 377.8mm Urbe Vara Superiore?????????

at 6h : 496.0mm* Montenotte Inferiore???????????????

at 12h : 740.6mm* Rossiglione??????????????????

*European records sur 6 and 12h pic.twitter.com/rGceHEXRRc — Etienne Kapikian (@EKMeteo) October 5, 2021

The storm that rocked northwestern Italy is another example of the extreme weather phenomena that have affected countries all over the world. In July, Belgium and Germany were devastated by floods that left nearly 200 people dead. A month after these floods, Italy recorded the highest temperature record in Europe in Sicily, where it reached 48.8 °C.