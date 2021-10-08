Toyota Corolla wins sports version you can’t buy in Brazil – 10/07/2021

The Toyota Corolla got a new special version to celebrate the victory of the team supported by the automaker in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, in the classic and dangerous circuit of Nordschleife.

The team in question is Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand, based in the Asian country – which is where this special edition of the model will be available, which is officially called Toyota Corolla Altis Nürburgring Edition. The team won the last two editions of the race.

The vehicle will come with special emblems on the front fenders and its height to the ground will be reduced due to a set of stiffer springs. There is also a throttle control box installed, which improves pedal response.

Image: Disclosure

However, the edition does not bring an increase in power, with the set of the 1.8 liter unit with 138 hp of power and CVT exchange being maintained.

The edition will not have a limited edition, as usually happens in special versions.

It’s not the first time the Corolla has won a Nürburgring version in Thailand. The first came in March 2015, when the Toyota Corolla ESport was unveiled at the Bangkok Auto Show.

