Treasury Direct custody rate will be reduced to 0.2% per annum from January 1, 2022

SAO PAULO – In the midst of a scenario of rising interest rates, investors will gain an extra incentive to invest in government bonds. This is because, as of January 2022, the custody rate will go from 0.25% to 0.2% per year.

The information was given by Jeferson Bittencourt, secretary of the National Treasury, during the World Investor’s Week, an event organized by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and B3, this Thursday (7).

For Bittencourt, the initiative should help bring in even more investors who can only invest in smaller amounts. According to the secretary, in December 2020, for example, around 74% of the investments made by the platform had an average ticket of up to R$1,000.

Currently, investors who have a balance of up to R$ 10 thousand invested in Treasury Selic bonds are already exempt from the custody fee.

The secretary also highlighted that the potential of Tesouro Direto is “very large”. According to him, even though the platform currently has around 1.6 million investors with applications, it is possible to bring around 12 million people who have a bank account, who make transactions via internet banking and that were “pre-registered” by financial institutions to be able to invest via Tesouro Direto.

Profitability

When asked about the negative profitability of some bonds in recent times and the impact of this on the behavior of investors with early redemptions, Bittencourt said that investors are increasingly “informed of the possibility of fluctuations in the value of the investment”.

The reason is that due to the mark-to-market process, outstanding bonds depreciate when interest rates rise – and that’s exactly what happened recently.

In September, for example, the devaluation of government bonds linked to longer-term inflation was worthy of variable income. The value of the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2045 dropped 7.77% in September. By way of comparison, the Ibovespa – the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange – dropped 6.57% in the same period.

Among fixed-rate securities, the worst performance was that of the Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest maturing in 2031, with a decline of 4.04% in September. It was followed by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2026, whose value dropped 2.48% in the period.

