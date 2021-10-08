TV Globo fires journalists Alberto Gaspar and Ari Peixoto | Television



Alberto Gaspar is fired from TV Globo after 39 years at the broadcaster – Reproduction

Published 10/8/2021 10:56 AM

Rio – Journalists Alberto Gaspar, 63, and Ari Peixoto, 65, were fired from TV Globo this Thursday. Alberto Gaspar had been at the station for 39 years and, like Ari Peixoto, who had been at Globo for 34 years, he was a reporter and international correspondent.

Alberto Gaspar’s resignation takes place on the eve of his birthday. The veteran will turn 64 next Wednesday. According to the website “Notícias da TV”, the mood in Globo’s newsrooms was like a wake. The broadcaster is on a new wave of cost cutting and, with it, promoting the dismissal of older professionals, who have higher salaries.

Fernando Saraiva and Roberto Paiva were fired last week. Saraiva was at Globo for 22 years and was an international correspondent in London. Paiva, on the other hand, had been with the network since the 2000s. Producer Robinson Cerântula was also dismissed after 28 years at the company.

“I was ‘disconnected’ (that’s the word) today from TV Globo. I arrived to work and was called to the director’s office, who in minutes informed me of my resignation,” Ari Peixoto told “Notícias da TV”. “I intend to continue doing what I like, and there are several ways to do that. I just don’t find any business, in the bad sense of the expression. That, whoever knows me, already knows. Everything can change. The ethics of the profession that gave me so much, in life, no,” Alberto Gaspar told the site.

Check out Alberto Gaspar’s farewell letter:

“I’ve always been known for being a reporter able to resolve stories quickly. And from my trajectory, with a certain quality, I suppose. ‘Gaspar delivers’. Or, ‘it’s smart’, as an old friend who joined Globo with me used to say. But writing a farewell is not being easy.” “Let’s try. This time the commitment is to myself. And following what they taught me, at USP and at Globo: to choose the essential. Selecting what is really important is basic, in the profession.” “I have never received a compliment, from bosses, colleagues or anyone else, without responding: team is everything. Mainly in this business I got myself into 39 years ago. Anyone who knows me knows the value I always placed on it. My team, on the street. My class, in the newsroom. My tribe.” “Of course it’s sad to lose all of this all of a sudden. And not just for me, for the expressions of affection and a certain perplexity I’ve been receiving. I had only been dismissed once, in my life, in a small English school where I went to teach, when I was 18, and I missed it twice. He lived far away. Two students continued to have private lessons with me. In all my other jobs, the break came from me, always because I wasn’t happy with what I was doing. This was never the case at Globo.” “I’ve lived most of my life in it doing exactly what I’ve come to love. The street, the garden, the forest. And people, by the way. Their stories, hardships and joys. One day a famous reporter at the house told me: ‘You are the best interviewer on Brazilian TV’. I was even dumbfounded. Like a medal, even if exaggerated.” “Another trademark was always knowing where a reporting team could feed themselves, decently and quickly, so as not to delay the service. In my São Paulo or anywhere else where I ‘reported’. They said I should publish a guide, then open a website. I always preferred to respond in person to hungry phone calls and messages from friends. Fun, turn on the mental GPS. More recently, I joked about turning into an app. Look… It’s an idea.” “And we got to the point. The digital age has brought many changes, and very fast ones, in TV and in the media in general. That the pandemic has only accelerated. It was funny, doing stories at home, for a year and a half, to hear some praise from young colleagues, who received my material, surprised by the veteran’s performance. ‘As you adapted well, you do well’. Then I would answer: ‘Experience is everything’. I worked on the streets and a lot, at home, abroad, where I proudly represented TV Globo for four years. I loved returning to Brazil and to the São Paulo Newsroom, in 2009 . Also at the end of the long quarantine now. I even posted it on Facebook. Too bad the return took so little time.” “I intend to continue doing what I like, and there are several ways to do that. I just don’t top any business, in the bad sense of the expression. That, whoever knows me, already knows. Everything can change. The ethics of the profession that gave me so much, in life, no.” “In time: I didn’t decline the name of the people mentioned just so as not to commit injustices with the huge number of friends I made, in all areas of Globo. And to whom I am immensely grateful. Much more than experience, and even a work team, friends are everything.” “As always, I’m together.” “PS: I can only make an exception for my aunt Hortência, my father’s sister, who I chose, back there, to be my standard viewer, whom I would like to attract, please, reach, serve. She was a retired seamstress, one of the best. One day, he welcomed a drenched reporting team in my Ipiranga. With towels, hot coffee and chocolate cake in the oven.”

Check out Ari Peixoto’s farewell letter: