Twitch targeted by computer attack in which all information was stolen • Eurogamer.pt

Updated

The theft of information from Twitch has now been officially confirmed.

Through social networks, company officials have admitted that the reports of information theft are true and declare that they are now investigating how it all happened and what was stolen.

“We can confirm that an invasion has occurred. Our teams are working diligently to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as we have more information. Thanks for your patience.”

Original

Twitch was the target of a computer attack in which all available information was stolen, from the platform’s own code to payment information.

A hacker claims to have committed the attack and makes available in a 125GB torrent all the information for anyone who wants it, something that we will not share here on this page.

Claiming the Twitch community is a sea of ​​toxicity, the information theft culprit says the attack seeks to disrupt the online video streaming space and create greater competitiveness.

According to advanced information, the torrent available on the internet includes Twitch’s source code, reports with payments to creators since 2019, properties that belong to the platform’s owner, Vapor from Amazon Studios, which is described as a competitor of Steam that never was released and the tools used by Twitch to analyze incorrect behavior.

The person responsible for the theft says that more information is on the way and it might be better to update your user information.

