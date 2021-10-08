Twitter will alert users to potential fights and heated discussions

RIO — Twitter announced on Wednesday the testing of a feature that shows alerts to its users before they get into potential fights on the platform.

Losses:After Facebook’s ‘blackout’, advertisers calculate losses

According to the social network, tests are being carried out on the Android and iOS apps. In messages, Twitter highlights values ​​it considers important to maintain a good atmosphere among users.

In those tweets that can generate discussions and potential fights, the platform signals that “conversations like this can be intense”.

For users trying to respond to the post, the service will show a window with the following topics:

Diverse perspectives are valuable: discovering new perspectives can strengthen yours; Facts matter: checking facts helps everyone; Remember the human being: Communicating with respect makes Twitter better.

According to Twitter, warnings are presented if the discussion the user intends to participate in could become tense.

‘How much?’: Twitter CEO joins the joke after WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram go offline

“This is a work in progress as we learn how to best support healthy conversation,” the company said.

‘Safe Mode’

In addition to alerts, the social network tests a feature that automatically blocks profiles for users who have been offended. The “safe mode”, the name given to the function, takes into account the language used in response to tweets, for example.

If Twitter’s artificial intelligence understands that a profile is insulting or sending repetitive tweets to a person, that account will be blocked from interacting with the user for seven days.

TikTok:Social network will launch in Brazil a marketplace that unites companies and content creators

The author of the unwanted posts will even follow the social network, but will not be able to follow the profile that received the offenses or view their tweets or send direct messages.

Twitter said the “safe mode” is being tested for “a small group of people” who use the app for iPhone, Android phones or the web version on their computer.

Initially, the experiment will be done on accounts that use English as the language.