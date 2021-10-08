understand how the corporate reorganization of Inter – Mercado – Estadão E-Investidor will be like – The main news of the financial market

Inter (BIDI11) is already rehearsing its farewell to B3. This Thursday (7th), the financial institution explained, in a relevant fact, how its corporate reorganization will be to leave the Brazilian Stock Exchange and arrive at Nasdaq. Until 1:14 pm, the shares had jumped 5.56%, to R$ 43.86, in the wake of the disclosure of the new configuration of the company.

Read too

The banks that will act as advisors throughout the process will be Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, JP Morgan and Itaú. In the end, the shareholding base will be transferred to Inter Platform Inc, a company incorporated under the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands, which will have securities listed in the United States and BDRs (securities representing shares of foreign companies) available on B3.

On Nasdaq, Inter Platform will have two types of shares to be traded: ‘Class A’, which will give the right to 1 vote per share, and ‘Class B’, exclusive to Inter’s controlling shareholder, which will give the right to 10 votes per share. Therefore, BDRs traded on the Brazilian stock exchange will be backed by ‘Class A’ shares.

Investors who currently hold Inter’s preferred shares, common shares or units may choose to exchange for these BDRs or receive the amount in reais (cash-out option). The amount to be paid for each type of paper, however, will be defined at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), which still has no date to take place.

According to Inter, each holder of Inter’s common share and preferred share, including the unit holders, after completion of the Corporate Reorganization, will maintain the same proportional interest in the total share capital of Inter Platform that it held in the total share capital of Inter immediately before conclusion of the Corporate Reorganization, except for the effects of the payment of the ‘Cash-Out Option’ and the exercise of the ‘Withdrawal Rights’.

The right to withdraw occurs when the minority shareholder disagrees with the result of the EGM and, therefore, has the option to withdraw from the company and be reimbursed in cash.

Rules and deadlines

Up to five business days after the reorganization EGM, shareholders who choose to receive the amount in cash may exchange for receiving BDRs and vice versa.

“After the Option Period, the Inter shareholder who has chosen the Cash-Out Option (i) will not be able to migrate to the BDR Option and vice versa, and (ii) will not be able to trade their shares until the payment of the Cash -out, whose payment date will be announced in due course by Inter”, says the company, in the relevant fact.

It is important to remember that investors who opt for BDRs can get rid of them at any time. Information regarding the process to be followed to undo these receipts will be disclosed by the company at an ‘opportune’ time.

The migration from Inter to Nasdaq is subject to the completion of the cash-out payment process, which cannot exceed an amount that will be pre-established, to the approval of the listing of BDRs, in addition to the approvals regarding the corporate reorganization at the EGM and listing in the USA.

“The completion of the corporate reorganization depends on several factors beyond the control of Inter Platform and Inter, and it is not possible to accurately estimate if and when it will be completed. However, Inter and Inter Platform will make efforts to conclude the corporate reorganization as quickly as possible”, says Inter.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better