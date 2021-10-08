Understand why Corinthians can have the most important round of the Brazilian Nationals this weekend

Corinthians may have a remarkable round this weekend to the point of playing it once and for all in the G4 for the first time in the last two years. In addition, Timão is trying to finish even tied in number of points with the second place, something even unimaginable about a month ago.

All of this is made possible by the fact that the journey has direct confrontations between the four teams that come closest to the Parque São Jorge club, in the G6. Flamengo and Fortaleza, both with 39 points, face off in Ceará.

Besides them, Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino will face off in São Paulo, both teams clashes in the competition leaders group. Well above this quintet, Atlético-MG welcomes Ceará.

If they beat Sport, which is on the rise and has the third best defense in the tournament, Corinthians will, at the very least, consolidate its place in the top four, and may even finish third in the competition after the round.

Watch the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/09/2021
4:30 pm – Sport x Corinthians
4:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Ceará
4:30 pm – Fluminense x Atlético-GO
19:00 – Athletico-PR x Bahia
19:00 – Fortaleza x Flamengo
21:00 – Youth x America-MG
21:00 – Palmeiras x Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 10/10/2021
11:00 – International x Chapecoense
16:00 – Santos x Grêmio
Games on 10/11/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x São Paulo

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5023155335152072
2ndFlamengo3921123640202062
3rdpalm trees392312383528757
4thstrength392411673226654
5thCorinthians372491052722551
6thRed Bull Bragantino352381143527851
7thAthletic-PR3323103103129two48
8thInternational33238962623348
9thFluminense32238872426-two46
10thAmerica-MG312571082325-two41
11thAtlético-GO30237972022-two43
12thCuiabá302461262526-142
13thSão Paulo302561272025-540
14thCeará292261152021-144
15thYouth27246992329-638
16thsaints252351082129-836
17thGuild232265112026-635
18thBahia232365122638-1233
19thsport232458111321-832
20thChapecoense122419142038-1817

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

