Understand why Corinthians can have the most important round of the Brazilian Nationals this weekend

Corinthians may have a remarkable round this weekend to the point of playing it once and for all in the G4 for the first time in the last two years. In addition, Timão is trying to finish even tied in number of points with the second place, something even unimaginable about a month ago.

All of this is made possible by the fact that the journey has direct confrontations between the four teams that come closest to the Parque São Jorge club, in the G6. Flamengo and Fortaleza, both with 39 points, face off in Ceará.

Besides them, Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino will face off in São Paulo, both teams clashes in the competition leaders group. Well above this quintet, Atlético-MG welcomes Ceará.

If they beat Sport, which is on the rise and has the third best defense in the tournament, Corinthians will, at the very least, consolidate its place in the top four, and may even finish third in the competition after the round.

Watch the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/09/2021

4:30 pm – Sport x Corinthians

4:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Ceará

4:30 pm – Fluminense x Atlético-GO

19:00 – Athletico-PR x Bahia

19:00 – Fortaleza x Flamengo

21:00 – Youth x America-MG

21:00 – Palmeiras x Red Bull Bragantino

Games on 10/10/2021

11:00 – International x Chapecoense

16:00 – Santos x Grêmio

Games on 10/11/2021

20:00 – Cuiabá x São Paulo

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 50 23 15 5 3 35 15 20 72 2nd Flamengo 39 21 12 3 6 40 20 20 62 3rd palm trees 39 23 12 3 8 35 28 7 57 4th strength 39 24 11 6 7 32 26 6 54 5th Corinthians 37 24 9 10 5 27 22 5 51 6th Red Bull Bragantino 35 23 8 11 4 35 27 8 51 7th Athletic-PR 33 23 10 3 10 31 29 two 48 8th International 33 23 8 9 6 26 23 3 48 9th Fluminense 32 23 8 8 7 24 26 -two 46 10th America-MG 31 25 7 10 8 23 25 -two 41 11th Atlético-GO 30 23 7 9 7 20 22 -two 43 12th Cuiabá 30 24 6 12 6 25 26 -1 42 13th São Paulo 30 25 6 12 7 20 25 -5 40 14th Ceará 29 22 6 11 5 20 21 -1 44 15th Youth 27 24 6 9 9 23 29 -6 38 16th saints 25 23 5 10 8 21 29 -8 36 17th Guild 23 22 6 5 11 20 26 -6 35 18th Bahia 23 23 6 5 12 26 38 -12 33 19th sport 23 24 5 8 11 13 21 -8 32 20th Chapecoense 12 24 1 9 14 20 38 -18 17

