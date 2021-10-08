Understand why Corinthians can have the most important round of the Brazilian Nationals this weekend

Corinthians may have a remarkable round this weekend to the point of playing it once and for all in the G4 for the first time in the last two years. In addition, Timão is trying to finish even tied in number of points with the second place, something even unimaginable about a month ago.
All of this is made possible by the fact that the journey has direct confrontations between the four teams that come closest to the Parque São Jorge club, in the G6. Flamengo and Fortaleza, both with 39 points, face off in Ceará.
Besides them, Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino will face off in São Paulo, both teams clashes in the competition leaders group. Well above this quintet, Atlético-MG welcomes Ceará.
If they beat Sport, which is on the rise and has the third best defense in the tournament, Corinthians will, at the very least, consolidate its place in the top four, and may even finish third in the competition after the round.
Watch the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/09/2021
4:30 pm – Sport x Corinthians
4:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Ceará
4:30 pm – Fluminense x Atlético-GO
19:00 – Athletico-PR x Bahia
19:00 – Fortaleza x Flamengo
21:00 – Youth x America-MG
21:00 – Palmeiras x Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 10/10/2021
11:00 – International x Chapecoense
16:00 – Santos x Grêmio
Games on 10/11/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x São Paulo
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|50
|23
|15
|5
|3
|35
|15
|20
|72
|2nd
|Flamengo
|39
|21
|12
|3
|6
|40
|20
|20
|62
|3rd
|palm trees
|39
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|7
|57
|4th
|strength
|39
|24
|11
|6
|7
|32
|26
|6
|54
|5th
|Corinthians
|37
|24
|9
|10
|5
|27
|22
|5
|51
|6th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|35
|23
|8
|11
|4
|35
|27
|8
|51
|7th
|Athletic-PR
|33
|23
|10
|3
|10
|31
|29
|two
|48
|8th
|International
|33
|23
|8
|9
|6
|26
|23
|3
|48
|9th
|Fluminense
|32
|23
|8
|8
|7
|24
|26
|-two
|46
|10th
|America-MG
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|23
|25
|-two
|41
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|30
|23
|7
|9
|7
|20
|22
|-two
|43
|12th
|Cuiabá
|30
|24
|6
|12
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|42
|13th
|São Paulo
|30
|25
|6
|12
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|40
|14th
|Ceará
|29
|22
|6
|11
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|44
|15th
|Youth
|27
|24
|6
|9
|9
|23
|29
|-6
|38
|16th
|saints
|25
|23
|5
|10
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|36
|17th
|Guild
|23
|22
|6
|5
|11
|20
|26
|-6
|35
|18th
|Bahia
|23
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|-12
|33
|19th
|sport
|23
|24
|5
|8
|11
|13
|21
|-8
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|12
|24
|1
|9
|14
|20
|38
|-18
|17
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Sylvinho.