Unimed Ponta Grossa is the winner of the Inova+Saúde Award with the Bem Care Program | Campos Mail

WITH ADVISORS – The Bem Care Program won the Inova+Saúde Award, promoted by Seguros Unimed and Unimed Brasil, in the Epidemiology, Health and Well-Being category.

In the 2021 edition, in addition to Bem Care, the cooperative was a finalist in two more categories: Marketing and People Management. In the latter, being the only one competing with two projects.

At the national level, of the 25 chosen for the final phase, 16% were from Unimed Ponta Grossa, being the cooperative with the most actions in this phase.

For Eduardo Bacila de Sousa, CEO of the cooperative, first place also gratifies an evolution of culture. “We have been promoting an internal policy to encourage innovation and we see the result of Inova+Saúde as a consequence of this movement, the union of efforts, initiatives and the strong support of the board for innovative projects”, he analyzes.

The judging committee was made up of professionals from the market, who evaluated the projects according to specific criteria for each category, such as: innovative character of the project; technical, financial and technological feasibility; desirability; scalability potential; ability to reach the target audience; and transparency.

Rafael Francisco dos Santos, administrative director of Unimed Ponta Grossa, highlights that Bem Care allowed the cooperative a broad and complete vision to increasingly keep the patient at the center of care.

“The program emerged at a time of pandemic, in which all employees and professionals focused on creating something that could serve our beneficiaries amidst the sea of ​​uncertainty we had, maintaining our quality of care. We built a comprehensive care platform that brought results for our clients too. So, this recognition at the national level makes us extremely satisfied and invigorates us to continue working on behalf of the client”.

Bem Care was structured in March 2020, when the main challenge was to provide assistance to beneficiaries at the worst moment of the pandemic and with the guidance to avoid face-to-face contact. Initially, the objective was to reduce the direct search for Emergency Care, so that the unit could dedicate itself to the care of more serious cases.

The system, built entirely by the cooperative’s internal IT team, monitored respiratory cases, helping to avoid unnecessary returns to the Emergency Room and, at the same time, seeking to provide care to the patient, acting with agility during hospitalization, when indicated.

Through a cloud system, without the need to download an application, the beneficiary answered a questionnaire with questions about symptoms so that the multidisciplinary team could monitor the patients remotely. Artificial intelligence classified suspected and confirmed cases according to risk and ranked them. Based on this information, the team individually guided the next steps and precautions. In cases where there was a need for medical follow-up, a teleconsultation with a specialist was scheduled.

With the assertiveness of monitoring, the system gained new features to improve care and Unimed Ponta Grossa extended the program to all employees, cooperative members and their dependents.

According to Monica Traub, manager of Health Management and responsible for the project, winning the award for the first time not only reinforces the way Unimed Ponta Grossa is cared for, but also strengthens the commitment of the board and teams in adapting to new realities. “This award consolidates teamwork, the support and involvement of the board, praises our way of caring, demonstrates the commitment to patient-centered care, favoring the best experience for the beneficiary and recognition by the cooperative.”

be careful in numbers

Since its implementation, in March 2020, until August 2021, 31,689 patients were seen; 70,473 responses received – from the SMS sent – ​​and 3,026 medical teleconsultations.