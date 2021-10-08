Unimed Recife opens new unit next week

Unimed Recife opens a new unit in the capital of Pernambuco next week. The project, installed in Ilha do Leite, in the central area of ​​Recife, will be inaugurated on two days, the 13th and the 14th, and will officially start operating on the 18th of this month. This Thursday (7), the Pernambuco Leaf received a visit from the president of the cooperative, Maria de Lourdes de Araújo, known as Dr. Lourdinha. She was received by the executive and operational directors, Paulo Pugliesi and José Américo, and highlighted the emotion of inaugurating a new unit in the face of a pandemic scenario.

“I am extremely happy, satisfied and grateful to everyone. To God, to our collaborators, to our doctors, because in a pandemic that we had for years, we managed to build one more enterprise, in which we are going to provide a job market for the doctor, we are going to give a job market to the employees, we are going to help Recife and Pernambuco with the growth and with the best thing that exists, which is the job market”, he commented.

On the occasion, Dr. Lourdinha also highlighted her concern with the care of those who use the operator’s services. “We are very concerned about the health of Pernambuco, Recife, and Recife, we try to do our own services so that they have the service within the Unimed network,” he said.

“That’s a great welcome, he feels more protected, that’s why we opted a lot for them to always seek our services. Because there will be the doctor who owns the cooperative. There, he will find a collaborator who is able to serve him. So, we are happy to be responsible for an enterprise, for a cooperative of doctors, and to be able to help Pernambuco and Recife, improving the number of jobs,” he added.

In addition to Recife, there are also Unimed units in other municipalities in the state, such as Caruaru, Salgueiro and Petrolina. “In total, here in Pernambuco, we are working with 348 thousand lives”, quoted the president.

Maria de Lourdes also highlighted that the inauguration will follow all sanitary protocols: “We are going to do the inauguration because we are going to follow all the protocols. So we can’t have crowding and split it into two days. On the 13th and 14th, people will be able to stop by and we will be with open arms to welcome everyone who visits the hospital. When it’s on the 18th, we’ll start admitting the patients”, he detailed.

