Unimed will invest R$ 200 million in RMBH

Focusing on the quality of care offered to its more than 1.3 million customers, Unimed-BH announces the expansion of its own network in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH) with the construction of a new hospital in Contagem.

The Cooperative will invest approximately R$ 200 million, with its own resources, in the unit that will operate at Avenida Babita Camargos, 1,695, where today the Health Promotion Center – Contagem Unit is located. The project will start this October and the start of the works will be in the 1st half of 2022. The forecast is that the new hospital will be inaugurated in 2023.

According to the CEO of Unimed-BH, Samuel Flam, the choice of investment in Contagem was defined because it is a strategic region and an important industrial hub for the state.

“We are prioritizing the municipality as it is an area with easy access to our customers and to other surrounding municipalities. All of this will help to facilitate people’s mobility, reducing the search for other health centers and making the service to our more than 250,000 customers in the region more agile”, he added.

The Unimed-Unidade Contagem Hospital will be the first large private hospital in the city. It will also be the first assistance unit of the cooperative built after the pandemic. Thus, the hospital will be implemented following all the specifics necessary to offer safe care to clients with respiratory symptoms, in addition to offering other various medical specialties.

The unit will have a capacity for up to 360 beds, including inpatient beds, Intensive Care Unit beds, 24-hour emergency room, operating room, in addition to a complex and modern Imaging Center and Clinical Analysis Laboratory. The service will also have a sector dedicated to outpatient surgeries and Day Hospital.

Unimed-BH also hopes to contribute to the municipality’s economic development. The expectation is that the new unit will have 650 cooperating doctors and generate 1,500 direct jobs and 1,400 indirect ones. With the new unit, Unimed-BH will also maintain its commitment to educational development, as it will invest in the training of specialized labor through partnerships with teaching units.

The cooperative will also expand its investments in sociocultural programs in the region. “Through the encouragement of more than 5,200,000 cooperating physicians and employees via the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture, the Unimed-BH Sociocultural Program, managed by the Unimed-BH Institute, sponsors several projects in Belo Horizonte and Betim, aimed at training youth and children, teacher training and free cultural activities. Our objective is to promote more and more initiatives in Contagem, expanding our social responsibility actions”, completes Samuel Flam.

Service network – Unimed-BH has the most complete service network with its own units and more than 300 accredited, acting in a complementary logic, with the objective of ensuring customers access to the assistance they need, where they need it, in a timely manner and with the resources suitable.

“This balance provides a successful model, which offers the client comprehensive care, with the best health experience”, he says.

It is based on this strategy that, in recent years, Unimed-BH has been further strengthening its presence in the metropolitan region and consolidating its own network. In 2019, we inaugurated the new Hospital Unimed-Unidade Betim, with our own investment of R$250 million; in April 2021, we launched the Emergency Service at the Health Promotion Center – Pedro I Unit, reinforcing our operations in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. Now, with the new unit in Contagem, we will have five hospitals of our own. These investments reinforce our commitment to offering the best structure and the best service to our customers”, emphasizes Samuel Flam.

Unimed-BH in numbers

• 1,369,295 customers

• 52% market share

• R$5.6 billion in gross operating revenue (2020)

• About 5,400 cooperating physicians

• For the eighth consecutive year, Unimed-BH is the best among the largest health plan operators in Brazil, in addition to obtaining the maximum score for three consecutive evaluations according to the Supplementary Health Performance Index (IDSS), from ANS

• Unimed-BH operates in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region, covering 34 municipalities in Minas Gerais