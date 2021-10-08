United Kingdom removes Brazil from the ‘red list’ and re-allows travel; check new rules

by

Brazil and United Kingdom

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

‘Fully vaccinated’ Brazilians will be able to enter the country without the need to isolate themselves in a hotel for 10 days, paying more than 2,000 pounds (about R$15,000), but immunized with CoronaVac are an exception.

The British government announced this Thursday (7/10) that Brazil will leave the so-called “red list”, the group of countries against which the greatest travel restrictions weigh due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The main one is the obligation to remain in isolation in a hotel for 10 days at a cost of more than 2,000 pounds (R$17,000). Now, with the announcement, travelers coming from Brazil — regardless of nationality — will no longer need to comply with this requirement.

The new rule is effective from 4:00 am (local time) next Monday (11/10).

But some restrictions are still in place and they will depend on whether the traveler has been “fully vaccinated” or not and which vaccine has been taken (read below).