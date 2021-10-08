United Kingdom removes Brazil from the ‘red list’ and re-allows travel; check new rules

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, ‘Fully vaccinated’ Brazilians will be able to enter the country without the need to isolate themselves in a hotel for 10 days, paying more than 2,000 pounds (about R$15,000), but immunized with CoronaVac are an exception.

The British government announced this Thursday (7/10) that Brazil will leave the so-called “red list”, the group of countries against which the greatest travel restrictions weigh due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The main one is the obligation to remain in isolation in a hotel for 10 days at a cost of more than 2,000 pounds (R$17,000). Now, with the announcement, travelers coming from Brazil — regardless of nationality — will no longer need to comply with this requirement.

The new rule is effective from 4:00 am (local time) next Monday (11/10).

But some restrictions are still in place and they will depend on whether the traveler has been “fully vaccinated” or not and which vaccine has been taken (read below).

The number of countries on the red list has been reduced from 54 to seven. Brazil, Mexico and South Africa are among those who left the list.

On the other hand, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the red list.

London, England, has always been one of the most popular tourist destinations for Brazilians traveling to Europe.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes “mark the next step” in opening up travel.

The announcement is seen as a boost for the airline industry and families torn apart during the pandemic.

Brazil and South Africa were the two nations that faced the UK’s toughest covid restrictions for the longest time, as both were placed on the red list in January due to fears that the gamma and beta variants discovered in the two countries, respectively, were more resistant to vaccines.

Pockets of the beta variant have sprung up in the UK. But it was the delta, identified in India, that spread the most on British soil, surpassing the other variants due to its high transmissibility.

Until Thursday’s announcement, the UK had banned citizens from Red List countries who did not have British or Irish citizenship or housing rights in the country.

In other words, Brazilian tourists, even those with dual European citizenship, could not travel directly to the UK.

In practice, however, this journey was no longer possible since direct flights between Brazil and the United Kingdom were suspended.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Brazilians were prevented from entering the UK

Thus, until now, for Brazilians living in the United Kingdom or even wanting to visit the country, the only thing left to do was stopovers in other European countries — in the first case, many chose to stay in these places for more than ten days in order to avoid the hotel isolation rules.

Thursday’s announcement is particularly significant as it is the biggest easing of restrictions on the British border since the third lockdown began nine months ago.

It is also part of a larger set of rules changes, which are being relaxed: recently, the British government simplified the system that classifies countries as red, amber or green.

Now there is only one red list and all other countries that don’t appear on it are treated in the same way — Brazil’s case from now on.

But there are different rules for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not — an attempt, in part, to encourage people to get both doses.

What changes then?

If you are a Brazilian citizen and you are coming to England, you will no longer be required to perform a ten-day quarantine in a hotel at a cost of 2,285 pounds (BRL 17 thousand) from 4:00 am (local time) on the following Monday (11/10).

But this does not mean that your entry into the country will be free of restrictions.

It will all depend on whether or not you have been “fully vaccinated” and which vaccine you have had.

1) If you are “fully vaccinated”

Before traveling to England, you must:

• book and pay for a test for covid-19 on the 2nd day — to be taken upon arrival in England

• complete a passenger tracking form — to be completed 48 hours before you arrive in England

You will need to enter your test booking reference number for covid-19 on the passenger tracking form.

Heads up: the British government means by “double-vaccinated” anyone who has taken the full course of a vaccine approved in the UK, in the UK’s vaccination program abroad or in a list of countries and territories, in which Brazil is now included.

Therefore, to be considered “fully vaccinated”, you must have received a full course of one of the following vaccinations at least 14 days before arriving in England:

In the case of the above vaccines, the full course means two doses, with the exception of Janssen (immunization is done with only one dose).

Remember that the day you took the last dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines.

Therefore, Brazilians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India (AstraZeneca Covishield) are considered “fully vaccinated” by the UK.

Now, even if you have been fully vaccinated with one of the above vaccines, you will need to prove vaccination status.

It must be issued by a national or state public health authority, be in English, French or Spanish and include, at a minimum:

• your name and surname(s)

• your date of birth

• brand and manufacturer of the vaccine

• date of vaccination for each dose

• country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer

CoronaVac, the most prevalent vaccine in Brazil, is not on the list of immunizers approved by the United Kingdom.

This means that anyone who has completed the course of vaccination with the Chinese vaccine is not considered “fully vaccinated” by the British government and will need to comply with the same rules as those who have not been fully vaccinated.

And if you cannot prove that you qualify as “fully vaccinated,” you must also follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated.

2) If you are not “fully vaccinated”

You can still travel to England if you don’t qualify as “fully vaccinated”, but you must follow different rules.

In this case, before traveling to England, you must:

• take a covid-19 test — to be taken within 3 days of traveling to England

• book and pay for the covid-19 tests on the 2nd and 8th — to be taken upon arrival in England

• complete a passenger tracking form — to be completed 48 hours before you arrive in England

After arriving in England, you must:

• Quarantine at home or in the place where you will be staying for 10 days

• Take your pre-booked covid-19 test on the 2nd or before and on the 8th or after — you must book these tests before you travel

If you are in England for less than 10 days, you will need to be in quarantine for as long as you are in the country. You need to book the travel tests for the 2nd and the 8th. You only need to take the tests if you are still in England on those days.

You can also end the quarantine sooner if you pay for a private covid-19 test through the scheme called ‘Test for release’.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, Bolsonaro and Johnson met in New York during a trip to attend the UN General Assembly

Bolsonaro and Johnson

The release of the entry of Brazilians into the United Kingdom was one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) pleas to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a bilateral meeting that took place when the two were in New York (United States) a few weeks ago, for the UN General Assembly.

During this meeting between Bolsonaro and Johnson, other topics were discussed. Johnson spoke to Bolsonaro about the benefits of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine, developed in the UK. Bolsonaro responded by saying that he had not been vaccinated.

Later, in live to supporters, Bolsonaro said the British prime minister asked him for an “emergency” agreement to alleviate the shortage of an unspecified food product.

“He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food from us that is lacking in England. So, inflation came to everyone after the ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’, and some countries are lacking This potato I have already passed on to Mrs. Tereza Cristina (Minister of Agriculture),” stated the Brazilian president, without mentioning which product Johnson would have referred to.

Behind the scenes, however, the understanding was that the British government treated Bolsonaro’s statements as false.