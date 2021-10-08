Unsupported, PEC vote that increases Congressional influence on MP’s advice postponed in the Chamber | Policy

Without the necessary support to be approved, the Chamber of Deputies decided to postpone this Wednesday (6) the vote on a proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) that increases the power of influence of Congress in the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry ( CNMP). A new date has not yet been set.

The CNMP is an external control body, responsible for the administrative, financial and disciplinary inspection of the Public Ministry and its members. It is up to the CNMP, for example, to assess the conduct of prosecutors and prosecutors in administrative disciplinary proceedings.

The admissibility of the PEC was approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber in early May. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to take the proposal directly to the plenary after the period of 40 sessions in the special commission that analyzed the PEC — step following the CCJ.

Among the changes proposed in the project, is the increase of congressional nominations to compose the CNMP from two to four representatives.

In addition, the text also expands the participation of attorneys general from different branches of the Public Ministry in the composition of the superior council of the respective bodies.

According to the text, the attorneys general will choose two-thirds of the members of their respective superior councils. Currently, most of them are elected.

The change, according to the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) “will enable” the attorneys general to “dominate the review of acts and the punishment of members of the MP”.

“The forecast that the attorneys general of each branch of the MP choose 2/3 of the members of their respective superior councils weakens the internal democracy of these institutions and submits the MP to a hierarchical model,” stated the ANPR.

Another criticism of the prosecutors is the fear of political interference in the agency.

In a note published in August, the Associative Front of the Magistrates and the Public Ministry (Frentas), which brings together various associations of magistrates and prosecutors, says that “the CNMP cannot be transformed into an instrument to curtail the freedom and functional independence of the members of the Public ministry”.

Some of the provisions foreseen in the PEC – such as the forecast for Congress to appoint the CNMP magistrate – were not in the original text and were included by the plenary rapporteur, deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA).

The text went to the plenary surrounded by criticism. Before postponing the vote, the deputies analyzed a request that requested the removal of the text from the agenda. This request was rejected by 216 to 197, signaling that the PEC would not have the minimum number of votes necessary to be approved. An amendment to the Constitution needs the support of at least 308 deputies.

Faced with the tight vote on the request to withdraw from the agenda, the leader of the PP, Cacá Leão (BA), defended that the vote on the PEC be postponed and got support from his colleagues.

“Although the request was rejected, I wanted to make a proposal to the other leaders that we postpone this vote to next week so that we have time to build the text of what was agreed and discussed here in the plenary. vote on this matter with the greatest possible transparency, after all, it is of great importance”, said the PP leader.

Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), author of the proposal, also agreed.

“We are also in favor of postponing this matter, albeit consensual, so that we can face it, not next week, but the next week on the 19th, and this time will help to mature the text,” he said.

Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), in the exercise of the presidency, then decided to withdraw the matter from the agenda.

The PEC increases the number of CNMP members from 14 to 15. In addition to increasing the number of congressional nominees for the council and expanding the influence of attorneys general on higher councils, the text states that:

the magistrate in the National Council of the Public Ministry, who will also be the vice-president of the CNMP (instead of the vice-PGR, as today), will be chosen from among those nominated by Congress to the council. This, according to ANPR, allows political indications from the Chamber and Senate;

CNMP may, through non-disciplinary procedures, review or cancel acts that constitute a violation of the members’ functional duty, after due investigation in a disciplinary procedure, or in a proper control procedure. The criticism at this point is that the parameters are vague and the body should only be administrative, for disciplinary and financial control;

the CNMP review, upon appeal, the decisions of the Superior Councils of the branches of the Public Ministry. The criticism of this wording is that this would give the CNMP the power to interfere directly in the functional acts of the MP members, contrary to the constitutional purpose of the CNMP;

when an investigation or disciplinary proceeding is instituted against a member of the Public Ministry, the prescription is interrupted until the final decision. According to ANPR, this creates a stricter rule than that applicable to criminals prosecuted by the MP in criminal proceedings.