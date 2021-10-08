Update removes controversial content from game

Names, jokes and characters have been modified to remove content deemed offensive

About two months ago, the Activision Blizzard began to face serious problems after being sued by the California government, which accused the game developer of a sexist culture in her work environment. The accusations were mainly directed to the call Team 2, team responsible for World of Warcraft. Now, the team’s developers have taken the initiative to change several elements of the game to reflect the inclusive environment they want to create, both inside and outside Azeroth.

The changes began to be publicized by specialized content sites about the MMO, before the team behind the changes spoke about the matter. While the issue has divided players, with many arguing that the changes are unnecessary, exaggerated, or make no difference to the real issue facing the company, the developers explained both in the letter and on their social networks that these decisions were made by them. . Thus, it would have been the decision of those who actually work in the game to remove elements that they consider potentially offensive, or that refer to people directly related to cases of harassment in the company.

Now, more updates are taking place, removing certain elements and replacing others, as reported by Wowhead. A lot of quests that featured double-sense jokes with sexual overtones were renamed. This was the case for “Opening the Backdoor” and “Going Bearback”, transformed into “Cell Block Tango” and “Bearly Hanging On” to remove the sexual connotation that the previous names had. Items have also been changed similarly, and all names referring to Jesse McCree, one of the developers involved in the process, were changed.

In addition to these names, the game’s race-specific jokes and flirtations have been changed. Dialogues like “I hope you like tattoos because they are permanent. If you don’t believe it, you can try rubbing them.”, said by the Demon Hunter Blood Elves were deleted, and so far it is unknown if new lines will be added later. Among the main races, only the Worgen have not had any speech removed so far. Among the allied races, the Chaotic Elves, Kultirenos, Vulperas and the Zandalari Trolls were the only exceptions. All other races had their speech affected by the changes.

Areas that included harems inhabited by female characters now include male versions of these NPCs. This change was noticed both in the Lair of Deadly Pleasures, part of the raid Black Temple, as in Karazhan. In addition, the names given to these characters were also changed, going from “Enslaved Servant” to “Dedicated Chamberlain”, for example.

While the changes may seem small, as acknowledged by the responsible team in its official statement, they demonstrate an effort on the part of developers to avoid continuing the problematic behavior that led to Blizzard’s lawsuit. This is highlighted in part of the text, which says:

“In a game that has thousands of art elements and a word count in the millions, we recognize that these updates will result in very little overall total change. Despite this, we believe these changes are worth it. World of Warcraft must evolve over time, and every day, new players from all walks of life from all over the world experience our in-game content for the first time. As a team, we want the world they see to be an expression of our talents and principles. Silly jokes and the occasional suggestive content are part of WoW, and probably always will be. Still, we want to remain aware that certain elements of this world are inclusive of all players. In short, we want our jokes to be inclusive and not offensive.”

Changes started to be added with patch 9.1.5, but should continue to be made for some time, given the scale of the game’s universe and all the content in it. Currently, World of Warcraft is in its ninth expansion, shadowlands, which deals with the world of the dead and continues the plot starred by Sylvanas Correventos and other notable characters from the series.

