US catch mosquitoes infected with rare and dangerous virus

Connecticut health authorities issued a report warning of the presence in the region of mosquitoes infected with the eastern equine encephalomyelitis virus, a disease considered rare and dangerous.

The state asks residents in the region to protect themselves from bites, with simple measures such as using repellent and clothing that covers the skin, especially at the end of the day and at dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Tests carried out showed that the infected mosquitoes were of a species that bite birds and mammals.

dangerous disease

Eastern equine encephalomyelitis is caused by the bite of a mosquito of the Alphavirus genus infected with the virus. Although it is a rare disease, the mortality rate is high, around 30%, and many who recover have neurological problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually, about five to 10 cases in humans are registered. This year, no cases have been reported yet.

In 2019, the Connecticut region had an outbreak of the disease, with four people infected, three of whom died. In addition, six horses tested positive for the virus at the time.

Symptoms in humans

The incubation period for the disease, that is, the time from the bite of the infected mosquito to the onset of symptoms, varies from 4 to 10 days.

The infection can cause high fever, headache and muscle pain, chills, neck stiffness. However, some people may be asymptomatic and therefore not have any symptoms.

The infection usually lasts 1 to 3 weeks, but recovery may take longer.

Treatment

There is no approved human vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for equine encephalomyelitis infections. Treatment in these cases is supportive only.