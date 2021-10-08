US creates 194,000 jobs in September, well below economists’ expectations; unemployment rate drops to 4.8%

SAO PAULO – The United States created 194,000 jobs in September, according to the Employment Report (payroll) released this Friday (8) by the Department of Labor.

The number was well below expectations. The median of the survey by Refinitiv with economists projected the creation of 500,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, after the creation of 235,000 jobs in July. The estimates that served as the basis for calculating the median ranged between 700,000 and 250,000 jobs closed.

Economists have made projections taking into account the cooling of the summer’s wave of Covid-19 infections, which creates a demand for services that require contact, such as food outside the home.

The September unemployment rate, in turn, went from 5.2% to 4.8%. The projection was for the unemployment rate to drop to 5.1% last month.

O payroll is considered the main indicator of the day, as it is a thermometer of the recovery process of the American economy. The data should influence the American Central Bank (Fed) in the decision to withdraw stimulus and raise interest rates, which is closely monitored by investors.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related