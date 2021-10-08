US government overturns censorship imposed by Trump and releases nuclear arsenal figures for the first time since 2017

WASHINGTON — For the first time in four years, the US government has released the number of nuclear warheads operating or stored across the country, information that had been kept confidential by former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the State Department revealed that the US had, in September 2020, 3,750 warheads, an 88% reduction in relation to the largest number of nuclear weapons held by the country in 1967, when there were 31,255 warheads, and an 83% reduction in regarding the arsenal in 1989, the year of the fall of the Berlin Wall, when the Americans had 22,217 warheads.

The State Department also reveals that, between 1994 and 2020, the US dismantled 11,683 nuclear warheads, 711 between 2017 and 2020. Another 2,000 were removed from the arsenal and will be dismantled soon. Most of these reductions took place within the framework of disarmament agreements signed with Russia.

“Increasing the transparency of states’ nuclear arsenals is important to non-proliferation and disarmament efforts, including commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, in addition to efforts to monitor all types of nuclear weapons, including operational and non-operational, strategic and not strategic,” says the statement.

The numbers confirm estimates made by organizations such as the Arms Control Association, which pointed to an arsenal of 5,800 warheads — operational, stored and awaiting dismantling — held today by the US. According to the latest survey, from August 2020, Russia has about 6,375 warheads, the largest arsenal on the planet.

The other nations with nuclear capability, officially declared or not, are the United Kingdom, France, China, Israel, Pakistan, India and North Korea, the last four of which are not part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The decision to reveal the numbers of the US nuclear arsenal, overturning the censorship imposed by Trump in 2017, is part of a strategy of President Joe Biden to resume talks with Russia about arms control agreements, nuclear and conventional.

Over the four years of Trump’s tenure, the US abandoned a series of collective security treaties. Starting with the Treaty on Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces, in force since 1988, which banned missiles capable of carrying atomic warheads with a range between 500km and 5,500km. At the time, Washington claimed that the Russians were not complying with the terms of the text.

In the most criticized decision, the former president narrowly missed the expiration of the last nuclear weapons control agreement still in force, Novo Start, signed between Moscow and Washington in 2010, which limited the number of operational warheads to 1,550. Trump wanted China, which has about 320 warheads, also to submit to the terms of a new agreement, something that Beijing promptly rejected.

Faced with the impasse, the Trump administration neglected the talks, betting on a victory in the 2020 presidential elections, but with the defeat at the polls and the arrival of Joe Biden to power, the White House was ready to seek a five-year extension of the agreement. , a period that will be used to negotiate a new treaty.

Last week, Russian and American diplomats held closed-door meetings in Geneva to lay the first foundations for the text that will succeed New Start, as well as new mechanisms for controlling conventional weapons. According to a US diplomat, heard by AFP, the first conversations were “productive”.