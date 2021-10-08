US nuclear submarine collides with unidentified object in South China Sea, Navy says

WASHINGTON — A US nuclear submarine collided with an unidentified object on Saturday while navigating the waters of the South China Sea, according to two defense officials. Several sailors on board were injured in the crash, but there were no fatalities, according to a US Pacific Fleet statement released on Thursday.

The accident came amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the region, a key route for world maritime trade, after repeated Chinese military incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ZIDA).

The “USS Connecticut,” a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, “hit a submerged object in the afternoon of Oct. 2 while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region,” the Navy said in a statement, but without giving object details.





The Navy also said there were no life-threatening injuries to the crew, but USNI News, a website specializing in naval news, reported that more than 10 sailors suffered “moderate to light injuries.”

The extent of the damage is still being analyzed, as well as the causes of the accident, informed the Navy. “The submarine remains in safe and stable condition. The USS Connecticut nuclear propulsion plant and its spaces are unaffected and remain fully operational,” it said in a statement. “The incident will be investigated.”

According to USNI News, the vessel was headed for the US base in Guam.

The South China Sea is the scene of a struggle for influence between the Americans and the Chinese, with Beijing claiming almost every island in the region and often complaining about US operations. Washington claims that increased Chinese military activities near Taiwan could destabilize the region, as well as raising the risk of miscalculation.