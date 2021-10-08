Vaccination against covid continues in Salvador with 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses this Friday (8)

Vaccination in Salvador continues this Friday (8) with the application of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses against covid-19 in Salvador. Immunization will be open to the general public and will also follow in schools in the municipal education network, with the aim of immunizing adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, who have not yet started the vaccination cycle. The action is a partnership between the departments of Health and Education (Smed) and, in all, 319 municipal schools will be covered in the capital of Bahia on a staggered basis.

The 1st dose will also be available for people aged 18 and over; for pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with and without comorbidities or disabilities. The application of the 2nd dose of Oxford, Pfizer and Coronavac immunizers normally follows the flow.

Elderly people aged 60 years or over, health workers and hemodialysis patients with a name on the SMS list also have access to the 3rd dose normally. Those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, do not need to make a new request, since the administration of the third dose will happen automatically. The mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

For individuals who took the 1st dose in other municipalities, the SMS continues with the flow of requesting the 2nd dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is being done gradually.

Remember that for all audiences it is necessary to check if the name is on the list of the Municipal Health Department.

See vaccination locations by audience:

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT comorbidities, 12 to 17 years old: 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must have their name on the SMS website and be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista, 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), USF Federation, USF Beira Mangue, USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Imbuí and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL: 8 am to 4 pm

Obeying the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine and who have their name on the SMS website can seek immunization points.

To have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTE: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the vaccination course. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista, 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), USF Federation, USF Beira Mangue, USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Imbuí and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE: 08:00 to 16:00

It is worth noting that minors must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista, 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), USF Federation, USF Beira Mangue, USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Imbuí and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – REPEATING OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER: 8 am to 4 pm

(with name on the SMS website)

Drive-thru: Uninassau (Pituba).

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho; USF Terreiro de Jesus; USF Alto de Coutos II; USF Itacaranha; USF Cajazeiras XI; USF Fazenda Grande III; USF Itapuã; UBS Minister Alckmin (Massaranduba); USF Joanes East; USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia); USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina); USF Estrada das Barreiras; USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso); UBS Castelo Branco; USF San Marcos; USF San Martin I; UBS Marshal Rondon; UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria); USF Candeal Pequeno; UBS Mario Andrea (Seven Doors); UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio) and USF Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for November 2 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Brotas, Exhibition Park (Parallel), Faculdade Universo and Unijorge (Parallel)

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, FBDC Brotas, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras).

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Tomorrow, all people who have the CoronaVac Covid-19 booster date scheduled for October 9, 2021, can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thru: Uninassau (Pituba).

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho; USF Terreiro de Jesus; USF Alto de Coutos II; USF Itacaranha; USF Cajazeiras XI; USF Fazenda Grande III; USF Itapuã; UBS Minister Alckmin (Massaranduba); USF Joanes East; USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia); USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina); USF Estrada das Barreiras; USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso); UBS Castelo Branco; USF San Marcos; USF San Martin I; UBS Marshal Rondon; UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria); USF Candeal Pequeno; UBS Mario Andrea (Seven Doors); UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio) and USF Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for November 2 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), Barradão (Canabrava) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, Barradão (Canabrava), CSU Pernambués and Shopping da Bahia.

3rd DOSE – PEOPLE AGE 60 AND OVER: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the third dose will be administered to seniors aged 60 years or more who took the second dose until April 29, 2021. Before going to the health posts, they should check if their name is on the list on the SMS website.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public, as well as for those who are bedridden or with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, the team will automatically return. The site is http://vacinaexpress.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista, 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), USF Federation, USF Beira Mangue, USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Imbuí and USF Cajazeiras V.

3rd DOSE – PATIENTS ON HEMODIALYSIS: 8 am to 4 pm

Those who received the 2nd dose until September 9, 2021 can go to the point. It is necessary to have the name in the list on the SMS website.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista, 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), USF Federation, USF Beira Mangue, USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Imbuí and USF Cajazeiras V.

3rd DOSE – HEALTH WORKERS: 8 am to 4 pm

Those who received the 2nd dose until April 29, 2021 can go to the point. It is necessary to have the name in the list of the Municipal Health Department website.

Drive-thrus: Shopping Bela Vista, 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), USF Federation, USF Beira Mangue, USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Imbuí and USF Cajazeiras V.