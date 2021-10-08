Venezuela x Brazil lineup has Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus; Arana premieres – 10/07/2021

Without Neymar, suspended, the selection of the Brazilian team for today’s game (7), against Venezuela is confirmed. Tite didn’t hide how he would assemble the team during the week, and Brazil will have Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus in attack. Left-back Guilherme Arana will make his debut with the hopscotch, despite Atlético-MG not wanting him to be called up. The ball rolls in Caracas from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

“My role as a full-back is always to support and score well. I’ve worked with Professor Tite, and he knows my characteristics. He talked to me and told me to do what I’ve been doing at the club. So, it won’t be different. We have to respect the opposing team. It’s not just because they are in the last place that we have to go calmly, we have to face the game as a difficult game. That’s the thought. play good football,” said Arana.

In attack, Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus have partnered with the Brazilian team from the youth teams. In 2016, they were the holders of winning the Olympic gold, at Rio-2016. Jesus’ last goal for the national team was in the final of the Copa America 2019, against Peru. Since then, he has played eight games without scoring for Brazil.

Tite wants a team that is more centered on the attack, but with the mobility that is characteristic of both. The search for new offensive solutions goes through the 4-4-2 scheme that the coach started to implement in the national team. In midfield, which will not have Casemiro, the partnership will be between Gerson and Fabinho. Paquetá and Everton Ribeiro occupy the tips.

“Expectation is good because of what we’ve seen in training and in Copa América. We have a lot of respect for Venezuela. There are links from the athletes who were champions in the under-17. It was a team that always proposed. At Morumbi it was a game that stayed alive. It’s a team that has been playing more. With that, what wins is the quality of the show as a whole. There are forces that can hurt us in Venezuela,” said Tite, yesterday (6), at the press conference on the eve of the game.

Venezuela x Brazil

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Gerson, Paquetá and Everton Ribeiro; Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus. Technician: Tite

Venezuela: Graterol, Ronald Hernández, Josua Mejías, Nahuel Ferraresi and Óscar González; Tomás Rincín, José Martínez and Soteldo; Machís, Peñaranda and Eric Ramírez. Technician: Leo González

Location: La Universidad Central de Venezuela Stadium in Caracas (VEN)

Referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Assistants: Michael Orue and Jesús Sánchez (PER)

VAR: Eber Aquino (PAR)