Vice-champion reports discrimination in Miss Universe SP: ‘It was because of my color, because I’m black? | São Paulo

Actress Ieda Favo, who took second place in the contest for Miss Universe SP, held last Saturday (2), in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, published a video on social networks this Thursday (7) in which says she was treated differently during the period she was “confined” for competition. She wondered if “the horrible things that happened” were because of the color of her skin.

The young woman, who represented the city of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, says that, since the beginning of the confinement for the contest, she has always had “very hostile and rude contact” and that she was always asked to stay “in the back” in the photos and images. “I’ve never felt so discriminated against in my life,” she said in the video.

“I participated, in recent days, in the Miss Universe SP confinement, which happened last Saturday, and horrible things happened and that’s why I’m here, because I’ve never felt so discriminated against in my life. From the beginning I had very rude contact and hostile by the organization, some people treated me very badly,” says the young woman in the video.

“I was always asked to stay behind, in the back, at the time of the photos and videos, and I kept wondering why such treatments. Is it because of my color, because I’m black: Because of my city?” , reports Ieda.

According to deputy miss Universo SP, the products she needed to treat her hair, and which had been requested from the organizers of the event before the day, only arrived three hours before the international broadcast.

Ieda also says that the choreographer “caught” her during the broadcast, which he would not have done with other candidates. “The choreographer took me brusquely, rudely, and put me in the position he wanted me to be. I was the only one who touched it. I was left feeling awkward, bewildered. Why only me?” she says.

Ieda says that she was the only one among the candidates who received a question that was not on the previous list of 13 questions sent to the candidates and that indicated what would be the doubts that the jurors would ask live.

“My question was the only one that wasn’t on the list. And I wonder: why did this happen to me?” she said in the video.

The actress did not disclose if she filed a police report or if she took any action on the case.

O g1 SP asked whether Miss Universe SP would like to comment on the case and is awaiting a return.

Miss Universe promotes a contest between misses in each state. The one chosen in each state, among candidates representing several cities, will compete in the Miss Universe Brazil final. The contest takes place annually and is sponsored by a franchise that takes place in several other countries. The one elected in each country will compete in the Miss Universe.