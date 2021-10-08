Victor Pecoraro and Dynho Alves can be expelled

The fact of having Rich Melquiades as a Farmer is giving the talk. At dawn this Friday (8), some colleagues in confinement lost their minds with the Alagoas and may be expelled, if the Record TV believe that attitudes configure aggression.

In one of them, Dynho Alves he was very angry with Rico after the Farmer threw the coffee on the floor. in another, Victor Pecoraro he threw a yogurt at Rico’s head and even tossed the bottle towards his fellow inmate.

See the images!

Check out the full note from Rico Melquiades’ team!

“After the events of this morning (8), the production is analyzing the images of the discussions to check the veracity of the non-compliance with the primordial rule of fire in hay: the prohibition to practice any conduct that purposely endangers the physical integrity of the pedestrians.

This is because, according to videos that circulate on the Internet, including one in which Rico himself confirms the suspicions raised on social networks, apparently, a participant purposely placed his foot with the intention of bringing down the worker from Alagoas. In addition to the explicit stumble in the images, this participant’s verbal and body language was quite aggressive. As if that wasn’t enough, at another time, another participant spills the entire contents of a bottle of milk on Rico, later throwing it at the Farmer.

In this sense, we will continue to closely monitor the findings and, from now on, we remind you that entertainment does not combine with aggression”.

O the flux also contacted the Record TV about the facts, but has not received any feedback so far.

