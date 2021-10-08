Video: cannibal crocodile devours 6-foot-long alligator

A “cannibal” crocodile gained fame on Twitter after being caught devouring an alligator, which was about six feet long. The recording that registered the moment was made in the backyard of a house, in South Carolina (USA), last Thursday (30) and has already totaled 48 thousand likes.

Information about the story was shared by Taylor Soper, son of the man who made the video in a lake. In the images, the animal is shown struggling to swallow large pieces of the ‘cousin’, keeping its head above the water.

Soper also showed a second part of the meal, which shows the alligator struggling and being immobilized by the predator. Gradually, the part of his body that was free stops moving.

In the comments, network users joked about the situation. “You still think this yard belongs to your parents after watching this video,” commented one. “If I witnessed this in my backyard, the house would be for sale the next day,” said another. “Please do an update with the exact place where this was filmed so I’ll make sure I never go anywhere near it,” quipped a third.

According to the American broadcaster ABC, despite the impressive images, it is not uncommon for crocodiles to feed on other reptiles. If they catch prey too big to eat in just one bite, they will drown it and sometimes “storage” parts of it until it begins to decompose, when consumption becomes easier.