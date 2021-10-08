Video released by the police shows where the body of a missing young woman was concreted in construction | Santos and Region

In the images, you can see the exact location where the student’s body was found on Tuesday (5), eight days after her disappearance, in a building under construction on Rua Senador Lúcio Bittencourt, in the Esplanada dos Barreiros neighborhood. The body was concreted into a wall, under a ladder (see video above).

The staircase, which gives access to the upper floor of the building, goes over a bathroom. The body was found in the go between the stairs and the wall of the room. The work was inspected, and empty plastic pins, usually used to store cocaine, were found, as well as a bag with panties on top of the building, which was seized.

The investigation at the work began after the team found that the victim was on the street where the construction is located. She is said to have met the stonemason, who is known to the family. Questioned, the suspect even informed that he was with the young woman until 9:15 pm on the day of the disappearance, when he had had sex and used drugs with her. After that, he said, she would have left.

The police even searched the land for possible places where her body could have been buried, but found nothing. The body was only found thanks to the owner of the property. During the inspection, he was asked by the police about newly concreted or fresh areas existing in the work. At that time, he reported that the walls had been finished for some time.

However, on Tuesday, he noted that, in the downstairs bathroom, there was a poor finish, which had already been completed previously. He picked up a mallet and hit the wall once. Immediately, felt a strong smell and called the police.

The Civil Police finished opening the concreted wall and found Joice’s naked body, with a black T-shirt wrapped around his neck.. The bricklayer was arrested in the act for concealing a corpse and, in testimony, confessed to having killed the strangled woman after having had sex with her.

The police, at first, believe it was a consensual relationship. This is because witnesses reported that they had known each other for many years, and had a kind of relationship. However, the authorities investigate the hypothesis of sexual abuse and await the results of exams.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Jonathas Soares de Santana, was responsible for the construction of the residence’s swimming pool, and was also arrested after the mason identified him as a participant in the crime. In a press conference held on Wednesday (6), the delegate responsible for the case, Thiago Nemi Bonametti, said that the investigation found that there was a discussion between the young woman and the 35-year-old self-employed.

The reason for the fight is not yet known, but the autonomous man began to strangle her and asked the mason for help, who helped him in the crime. After her death, they both concreted Joice to the wall to hide the corpse.

Joice disappeared on September 27th. A student, she lived in the Quarantenário neighborhood, in the city’s Continental Area, with her husband and two daughters. She left to visit her grandfather, who lives in the Parque Bitaru neighborhood, in the Insular Area, during the afternoon of the day of the disappearance. She stayed there until around 7pm, when she left. Since then, no one has been able to locate the young woman.

According to the sister, Joice had never disappeared before. Since then, family members started calling her phone, which went to voicemail every time. They also made the route she would take to get home a few times, looking for clues. The family registered a missing person’s report at the São Vicente Headquarters.

The young woman was found only on Tuesday, just over a week after the crime. She was killed and concreted on a wall of the work, located at Rua Senador Lúcio Bittencourt, in the Esplanada dos Barreiros neighborhood.