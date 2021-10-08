Volcanic actions on the Moon are more recent than previously thought, study says

When the Chang’e-5 mission landed on the Moon in December 2020, China became only the third country to collect rocks and soil from the lunar surface. The mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the Moon, brought back to Earth the first samples in more than 40 years.

An international team of scientists studied the rocks and delivered one of the first results of the mission: the Moon has had volcanic activity more recently than previously thought. A study detailing the findings was published Thursday in the journal Science.

The lunar rocks collected by Chang’e-5 are 1.97 billion years old, making them relatively new to the moon, which is 4.5 billion years old. The mission objective was to recover rocks from the younger areas of the lunar surface.

“It’s the perfect sample to fill a gap of 2 billion years,” said Brad Jolliff, co-author of the study and director of the McDonnell Center for Space Science at the University of Washington, in a statement.

“All of the volcanic rocks collected by Apollo were over 3 billion years old,” he said. “And all the young craters that had their ages determined from the sample analysis are less than 1 billion years old. Therefore, the Chang’e-5 samples fill a considerable gap.”

Rocks on the Moon act as a time capsule that shows the history of the Earth’s satellite. Unlike Earth, the Moon does not have plate tectonics or processes that eliminate the existence of craters over time. Instead, these craters help scientists date different regions of the lunar surface.

Discovering the age of Chang’e-5 rocks helps scientists establish a more certain chronology of events on the Moon, and even provides a good model for dating craters on other rocky planets.

“Space scientists know that the more craters on the surface, the older it is; the fewer craters, the younger the surface. That’s a good relative determination,” said Jolliff. “But to put absolute ages, it is necessary to have samples of these surfaces. The Apollo samples gave us several surfaces that we could date and correlate with crater densities. This crater chronology has been extended to other planets, such as Mercury and Mars, to say that surfaces with a certain crater density are of a certain age.”

The composition of the dark, fine-grained basalt or volcanic rock in the samples also has volcanic activity occurring on the moon for about 2 billion years. The Chang’e-5 mission landed in Oceanus Procellarum, an area of ​​solidified lava from an ancient eruption.

This means that there was once a likely heat source in the region to stimulate volcanic activity, but there is no evidence of such a heat source. This means that researchers will have to investigate alternative possibilities behind the activity.

“The task now will be to find a mechanism to explain how this relatively recent warming of the Moon may have supported the formation of basaltic magmas with temperatures above 1,000 degrees Celsius. And finally, help researchers improve age dating for the entire Solar System,” said Gretchen Benedix, co-author of the study and a professor at the Center for Space Science and Technology at Curtin University in Australia, in a statement.

China has 2024 as the year of its next lunar landing with the Chang’e-6 mission, which will collect samples from the South Pole-Aitken basin on the other side of the Moon.

The search to understand all the secrets held in the Chang’e 5’s lunar samples is just beginning, according to the researchers. And the team leading this research is global.

“The consortium includes members from China, Australia, USA, UK and Sweden,” said Jolliff. “This is science ideally done: with international collaboration, free sharing of data and knowledge, and everything in the most integrated way possible. This is diplomacy for science.”

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)