Volkswagen makes official end of Fox to prioritize T-Cross production – 10/07/2021

Volkswagen officially confirmed the end of Fox production at its factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR). The strategy of ending the compact had already been announced by UOL Carros, which revealed that the automaker opted to give more space for the growth of the SUV T-Cross.

Fox was still offered in two versions, Xtreme and Connect. Both are equipped with a 1.6 MSI 104 hp engine and a five-speed manual gearbox. The models are still available at resellers and on the brand’s website until the end of stock.

Images of what would be the last Fox produced by Volkswagen went viral on social networks last week. The automaker, however, had denied the end of the hatch.

In recent months, due to the lack of semiconductor chips, the model was no longer offered with its 6.5-inch multimedia. To compensate for the unavailability, the brand promoted a reduction of R$1,560 in the price of the two configurations, with Fox Connect for R$61,690, and Xtreme for R$67,430.

Produced in the country since 2003, Fox had more than 1.8 million units sold, being sold in Brazil and other countries. In addition to an adventurous version, the hatch gave rise to the SpaceFox and SpaceCross models.

It was also the first model of the brand to use the 1.0 flex three-cylinder engine and to adopt the six-speed manual gearbox. It was also one of the automaker’s pioneers in the country to receive traction and stability controls.

With the departure of Fox, the cheapest car sold by Volkswagen becomes the Gol in its 1.0 version, which costs R$ 65,590.

