Volkswagen retires Fox and factory in Paraná will produce another car

Produced since 2003 exclusively at the factory in São José dos Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, the Volkswagen Fox will be discontinued to make room for the production of another vehicle: the T-Cross. The change was announced by the German automaker on Wednesday (6) and took into account the success of the compact SUV, the best-selling in the country in the category.

In the last 18 years, the industry of Paraná produced 1.8 million units of Fox – around 1.3 million of them remained in the domestic market and another 500,000 were exported. The hatchback, which for years was one of the most popular in the country, brought a series of innovations to Volkswagen, such as the 1.0 12V Total Flex three-cylinder engine and the six-speed manual transmission.

The great acceptance of the vehicle gave rise to variations such as the Spacefox van and the Crossfox off-road.

With the end of Fox production, the automaker should focus its efforts on the T-Cross, which this month reached 200,000 units produced. The strategy takes advantage of the good momentum of the compact SUV in the market. In September, according to figures from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), the T-Cross led sales in this category, with 5,733 licensed units.

The car was ahead of competitors Hyundai Creta (4,550 licensed units) and Jeep Renegade (4,503 licensed units).

