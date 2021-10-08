Weird cell phone in oval shape hits goal and reaches second generation | Cell phone

Small company Dtoor has launched a crowdfunding campaign to try to launch the oval cell phone Cyrcle Phone 2.0. The unusual device has an ellipse shape and a round screen because, according to the description on the official Kickstarter page, it is a smartphone “non-rectangular for non-rectangular people” – whatever that means.

As it is a crowdfunding project, the cell phone needs to reach a minimum amount of revenue to get off the ground, which has already happened in this case. Those responsible had expected US$ 10 thousand, around R$ 55 thousand at the current rate of the dollar, but reached the mark of US$ 13,705 (R$ 75,377.50) so far, with 17 hours to go before the deadline. When launched, the device should sell for US$699 in North America, something around R$3,838.

This is the second generation of a device launched in 2020 also by Kickstarter. There are few changes, the main one being the presence of Android 10 in place of Android 9; RAM memory, which jumped from 2GB to 3GB; and storage, which rose from 16GB to 32GB.

The other components of the Cyrcle Phone 2.0 datasheet follow the same as it also offers a 4G connection, two headphone jacks and 800 x 800 screen resolution. The size of the display, however, varied a little: from 3.5 inches in diameter to 3.45 inches, nothing that would be noticeable to the human eye.

As highlighted by the specialized portal GSMArena, the weird smartphone may have problems running apps and games designed for Android, since they all have a rectangular design, the most common among devices. The user may experience difficulty especially when trying to click command buttons that are in the corners.