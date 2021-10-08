Welcome to Racoon City: See the first trailer for the new Resident Evil movie

Its premiere takes place on December 2nd in Brazilian cinemas

THE Sony released today (7) the first trailer for the reboot of the movies from resident Evil, the new movie that will be called in Brazil Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City will tell the beginning of the story known in the franchise’s games, with events found in the first games. For this new adaptation, several illustrious characters loved by fans of the series are guaranteed, among them the brothers Chris and Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine.

The new film is being produced by Constantin Film, the same company responsible for the films starring the actress Milla Jovovich, which were criticized by the public who hoped for a faithful adaptation to games. The film was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and the promise now is that with this reboot the film franchise can have a level of fidelity closer to the games, check out the first trailer for Welcome to Racoon City.

The trailer starts on September 30, 1998 and already presents what we’ll find in production, the search for the origin of evil. After learning about the accident at Umbrella Corporation and that this was causing the brothers redfield depart for the terrifying adventure, we are introduced to other characters like the Leon S. Kennedy and also appear several monsters known from games produced in computer graphics, including the beloved Licker.

The first scenes seek to convey a climate of terror, taking advantage of the night filming, in addition to the ambiance that was designed to get as close as possible to what is found in games, we are introduced to places like the Spencer Mansion and the Precinct of the city. During the scenes a version of the song is played what’s up of the group 4 non blondes, a song that has become very evident in the last decade with this He-Man video.



The trailer even has the classic scene we already know in the saga resident Evil, the first encounter with a zombie that terrified a lot of people during childhood and the classic flip that has even become a meme with singer Belo.

The movie’s cast has Kaya Scodelario like Claire Redfield, advance game like Leon S. Kennedy, Hannah John-Kamen like Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell like Chris Redfield and Tom Hopper like Albert Wesker, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City will be released in Brazilian cinemas in December 2 this year.

What did you think of the trailer for the new movie? Participate in the comments with your opinion and let us know if you are excited or frustrated with the new adaptation.

Source: Sony Pictures Brazil