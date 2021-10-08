What are the diseases that allow the full withdrawal of the FGTS?

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) was created with the objective of protecting the worker fired without serious reason, through the opening of an account linked to the employment contract.

At the beginning of each month, employers deposit in accounts opened at Caixa in the name of their employees, the amount corresponding to 8% of their employee’s salary.

The value of the FGTS corresponds to the total deposited by the employer.

Law 8036/90 determines the cases where it is possible for the worker to withdraw the total amount from the FGTS balance.

See in this article which are the diseases that allow the full withdrawal of the FGTS.

Withdrawal of FGTS due to illness

According to the law, there are three situations associated with serious illnesses that allow the worker to withdraw the total FGTS balance, they are:

Worker or dependent diagnosed with cancer (malignant neoplasm);

Worker or dependent carrier of the HIV virus (Aids);

Worker or dependent in terminal stage, because of serious illness.

Important: In these situations, the withdrawal can be made when there is a balance available in the worker’s accounts.

The FGTS application is a way for workers to monitor their account balance linked to the employment contract.

What documents are required to make the withdrawal?

To withdraw the FGTS due to illness, it is necessary to prove this condition. See below for the main documents that must be presented:

Work card;

CPF of the worker;

Document that proves the dependency relationship. This document is necessary if the worker’s dependent has been affected by a serious illness;

Medical certificate. It must contain the name of the disease or the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), CRM or RMS code and signature on the doctor’s stamp;

Recent reports (proving the existence of the disease in detail).

What are the other situations where the withdrawal of the full amount of the FGTS can be made?

In order for the worker to withdraw the total amount of the FGTS, it is necessary that he fits into any of the situations below:

Dismissal without just cause, by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

Purchase of own house;

Complementation of payment for property purchased, through a consortium;

Complementation of payment for financed property (by the SFH – Housing Finance System);

Termination for termination of contract, for a specified period;

Closing of the company: (partial or total end of the company or establishment);

Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood);

Termination by retirement;

In case of natural disasters, such as: floods or gales;

Suspension for a period of at least 90 days of the independent worker, employed through a professional association;

Workers with a minimum age of 70 years;

Employees who did not work with a formal contract for at least three consecutive years;

Death of the worker, in this case the dependents and heirs recognized by the Court can carry out the withdrawal.

