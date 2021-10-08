What if Bitcoin burned fees like Ethereum?

The recent update of Ethereum, through the approval of EIP-1559, allowed the protocol to burn part of the fees that used to end up in miners’ pockets. This change has caused more than 460,000 ETH to be burned so far, an amount equivalent to 9 billion reais.

The burning of these coins represents a decrease in its total supply, allowing the currency to become disinflationary in periods where this burning is higher than the current 2 ETH issued per block.

Speaking of price, if demand remains the same and supply decreases, the value of the currency grows. Would it be possible or interesting to implement such a function in Bitcoin?

Bitcoin and Ethereum transaction fees

First of all, it is worth remembering that Bitcoin would not burn as many coins as Ethereum. Today the total fees paid on Ethereum are 50 times higher than Bitcoin in recent months.

Having said that, if Bitcoin had burned the rates during the same period, this value would be close to 180 million reais, or 600 bitcoins.

In this same period, between the approval of EIP-1559 and now, Bitcoin has created more than 9,500 new blocks, resulting in the inflow of more than 59,000 BTC. Making 600 BTC a negligible amount for the network as a whole.

Differences in the generation of new currencies

Furthermore, the proposals of the two projects are quite different in several points. Bitcoin has a new coin generation model that has been followed since its creation. Ethereum not only can but also makes changes defined by its developers, such as lowering the default reward per block and burning coins itself.

Anyway, one of the big differences between the two currencies is their maximum bid. While Bitcoin is 21 million coins, Ethereum has none.

This is also one of the reasons why investors prefer Bitcoin over Ethereum. Making it necessary, in a way, for Ethereum to find a way to control this offer.

There are also Bitcoin halvings, which halve the reward per block every ~4 years, make transaction fees play an increasingly important role with each new cycle as the network depends on its hashrate to maintain its safety.

Finally, although the feature has proven successful on Ethereum, burning BTC does not appear to be necessary, interesting or economically beneficial for the Bitcoin network.