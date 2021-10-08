What toys can really harm children’s health? – 10/07/2021

Forget the Fofão and Xuxa dolls, which between the 1980s and 1990s became headlines in the newspaper due to the controversies that were involved. Whoever had received Fofão as a gift said that he was cursed and that he had a black and sharp knife inside (actually, the structure that supported his body). The Xuxa doll was the target of an urban legend about one of its examples being locked inside a church after attacking a girl.

But, according to doctors heard by Live well, the toys presented below can be considered the real villains. Far more dangerous, they suffocate, overthrow, intoxicate and offer other real dangers that parents, eager to satisfy their children’s wishes and fantasies, do not even imagine.

And despite thousands of accident cases — and complaints — every year, it seems that the big manufacturers still haven’t learned their lesson.

In August, “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill even communicated to Mattel via Twitter: “I got an alarming photo of model Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and hands! Just a little worried,” he wrote of the doll from his character, who became a hero for saving the children of the film. And there are reasons to be concerned, as around the world, 1 million children die from accidental causes a year, according to the Safe Kids Worldwide.

Got felt alarming pic of model Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and hands ! (And generous cricket protector). Is this for would be young murderers to play with ? Regardless – could the manufacturer send some, my kids want them?! Only slightly worried. pic.twitter.com/tVbqSypiHv ? Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 9, 2021

Suffocation is the 1st cause of death in babies

A member of this global network for the prevention of childhood accidents, the Brazilian NGO Criança Segura informs that suffocation is the leading cause of accidental death among children under 1 year of age and the third of its kind between zero and 14 years of age in Brazil.

It is not possible to specify the size of the participation of toys in this, but it is known that many chokes occur because of their loose or detachable parts, apart from miniatures, piles and marbles, such as marbles.

Among babies, the inability to lift their heads puts them at great risk. “Furthermore, great care is also needed with small pencils, markers and pointed caps”, warns Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, pediatrician and neonatologist member of the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics). He informs that the upper airways (mouth, throat, esophagus and trachea) of children are narrow and it is natural and expected that the smallest ones explore objects through the mouth.

When it’s not suffocation, another reason for fanfare is the accidental ingestion of toys and their parts. Lithium batteries, round and present in teddy bears with little lights, can burn organs and kill.

According to the AAP, 2,500 children swallow this type of battery each year in the US. Pieces of burst latex balloons, gel bugs that grow in water and defective magnets can also enter through the mouth and end the game. They cause damage ranging from vomiting and dehydration to clogged and perforated bowels and even coma.

Falls are the ones that most lead to hospitalizations

Image: Thinkstock

This statement is also from Criança Segura. Its statistics show that falls increase considerably from the age of 5 and lead in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Bahia, with respectively 87 thousand, 42 thousand and 31 thousand hospitalizations of children between 2013 and 2019.

“When they are the child’s own height, they don’t cause major problems, the risk is for those with heights greater than 70 cm to one meter”, informs Roberto Sapolnik, a pediatrician at Hospital São Rafael, of Rede D’Or, in Salvador.

In this sense, pay extra attention with trampolines, pogo sticks, seesaws, swings, slides, jungle gyms and giant toys. In 2019, a 5-year-old girl was injured after being thrown from an inflatable in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, and another, aged 9, died in 2015 in Palmeira, Paraná, after hitting and blowing a glass. Accidents like this are very common in playgrounds and even involve the risk of strangulation.

And don’t think that children’s vehicles are more harmless. According to a study published in the journal Pediatrics, it is estimated that more than 9,000 tricycle-related accidents were treated in US emergencies between 2012 and 2013.

Lacerations were the most commonly seen type of injury, head being the most frequently injured body part vulnerable to internal damage, and elbows the record-breakers for fractures. Dangers that also surround children who use scooters, according to researchers at the University Hospital of Helsinki, Finland.

Child must play, but in the right way

It would be impossible to list all the toys that threaten children. The good news is that due to medical advances, a lot of awareness and, unfortunately, recurrent accidents, many of them have already been discontinued or are almost no longer for sale, such as ovens that actually bake, experiment kits with radioactive elements, dolls that rotate in the air coupled to propellers and which chew and grind or even ejectable and explosive rockets.

When it comes to games, not encouraging suicide, adults can be a little more relaxed. “Violent games are not a concern in themselves, but parents need to pay attention to excessive stimuli [sobretudo se a criança tem se isolado], compulsion and if there is confusion between fantasy and reality. Diversifying the games is very important”, says Deborah Moss, neuropsychologist and master in developmental psychology from USP (University of São Paulo), adding to follow what is seen on cell phones and television.

Image: iStock

Parents should still do their part in not buying pirated toys without Inmetro certification, because, although cheaper, the bad consequences are many. Smuggled and without guarantees of testing and approval, they release components, overheat, work unexpectedly and intoxicate by chemical substances.

Pediatricians Ejzenbaum and Sapolnik warn of lead contamination, at levels above those allowed by law in paints used in these products, and that causes everything from headaches to kidney and neurological damage.

Furthermore, to keep children safe, you must supervise them; consider their age, interest and skill level and understanding when choosing a toy; store everything after use, which should be far from stairs, streets, swimming pools; teach about the risks of the aforementioned products and avoid those with long spikes, chains and ropes; follow what the packaging says; repair or keep out of reach of small items with a defect or problem; and don’t let them fly kites with wax on rainy days and near spinning mills.