WhatsApp: Brazilians abroad tell what life is like without the app | Technology

But it wasn’t just Brazilians who went through difficulties, of course. In 2020, WhatsApp announced that 2 billion users were using the app in the world, the most popular for exchanging messages.

In addition to Brazil, the service is widely used in countries such as India, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Kenya and throughout Latin America in general.

But in others, Global Crash Monday was just a normal day for private messaging. In the very country where WhatsApp was created, the United States, less than 20% of smartphone users use the app, according to research firm Pew Research Center.

In Japan, the number 1 app is Line. There are almost 90 million users in the country alone, according to data from Statista, a consultancy specializing in statistics and databases. Viber is popular in Eastern European countries such as Ukraine and Belarus.

Brazilians in other countries where the service is not as popular as it is here say that if they hadn’t read the news or needed to communicate with family members, they might not even know what happened.

To use WhatsApp in China (and Instagram, Facebook…), users need to use so-called VPNs (Virtual Private Network, or Virtual Private Network), which allows access to websites that are not allowed by the Chinese government.

But for the exchange of messages, the population is well served with the most used application in the country, WeChat, says Brazilian student Mayumi Assis, 25, who has lived in China for two years. The service has more than 1.2 billion active users, says Statista.

“It’s like you took WhatsApp and mixed it with Facebook and Instagram,” he says. On WeChat, in addition to exchanging messages and stickers, Chinese users can post photos and videos to their contacts, which are available in a tab called “Moments”.

During the hours of Facebook’s global crash, Mayumi says he only learned of the problem from the news.

“Here it didn’t affect anything at all. I don’t even use WhatsApp or Facebook, WeChat is more fun and the Chinese show everything about their lives in the app”

Mayumi also reports that the app is linked to all aspects of Chinese life, as it is also a popular means of payment, money transfer, booking tickets, hotels and even purchasing airline tickets.

“If it happened with WeChat what happened with WhatsApp would be ‘frills, confusion and shouting’. I think if I lose my cell phone, my life is over here. WeChat is basically our life in China.”

Belgium: business works by email

The Amazonian Luana Reis, 27, has been living in Belgium for 4 years – that is, she already has the property to talk about the “etiquette” of messages from the Belgians.

She explains that WhatsApp is even used in the country, but it is reserved only for family and closest friends. If you want to talk to someone you don’t have much contact with or work things out, you have to talk via email, SMS or phone call.

According to a report by the Global Web Index, around 60% of Belgians used WhatsApp.

“If you have someone close to you, but not so intimate, you only write on WhatsApp, never send audio, as in Brazil”, says Luana, who has not yet gotten used to using something that is still very common among Belgians: the box- postcard.

Luana and her husband run a home improvement and repair business – and therefore, they always need to be in contact with customers. But, as they never use WhatsApp for this purpose, the Monday crash did not affect communications.

“When you need to send a photo, the client needs to send it by e-mail”, he says.

For the couple, the downfall of WhatsApp was only felt because the two, like good Brazilians, communicate with each other through the app.

Japan: Line has ‘Japanese spice’

Brazilian journalist Fatima Kamata, 56, is 25 years old in Japan and experienced the recent evolution of technology and the ways in which we communicate there – from beeps and payphones to smartphones.

Today, conversations in the country take place mainly through Line. The application appeared in 2011, year of the earthquake followed by the tsunami that shook the country and when the telephone networks were compromised. Fatima says that it was there that the Japanese realized how much an instant messaging application over the internet was lacking.

The GlobalWebIndex report points out that Line is the second most used application by Japanese Internet users, only behind YouTube. More than 75% of the population over 12 years old uses it.

On Monday, the day Brazilians experienced hours without WhatsApp, the Japanese didn’t get the “taste” of what it’s like to be without this type of app again.

“I haven’t seen people panicking or freaking out around here due to the crash. In my case specifically, I spent the day cursing my computer and the internet, because at first I thought it was a problem exclusive to the network and my equipment”, he says .

Fatima uses WhatsApp just to have contact with the Brazilian community in Japan and with her relatives who live in Brazil. To talk to Japanese, just Line.

Line, she says, has the “spice” that Japan likes, with a variety of designs, greetings, stickers and themed messages, depending on the time of year. There are also integrated services such as payment, shopping, manga and news.

Despite the attractions, Fátima assesses that Brazilians are more addicted to these messaging apps than the Japanese. “Yes, they always have their cell phone in their hand. But, snooping around, I see that they are reading manga or news, watching a video, listening to music, playing Solitaire, Sudoku…”

Australia: WhatsApp only among Brazilians

On the other side of the world, in Australia, WhatsApp is also not as popular as in Brazil. Engineer Rafael Lima, 31, who has lived in the country for 2 years, says that the use of the application among Australians is often limited to work or contact with foreigners.

The GlobalWebIndex report brings the data that, in the country, only 38.8% of internet users use the application.

“Within the Brazilian community here, we use more Facebook and WhatsApp groups. But among Australians, it’s SMS.” dz

Like the US, this old habit, popularized when operators started offering free SMS plans, remained strong in the country.

Rafael says he prefers the way Brazilians communicate with WhatsApp. In Brazil, the application has become very popular for its features of sending photos, videos, audio messages, stickers and groups.

“When I arrived here, I was surprised. I had colleagues at school from other nationalities who even used Whats, but they didn’t pass. They asked me to add it on Facebook or Instagram to chat there,” he says.

The engineer says that he continues to use the app to talk to family in Brazil and close friends in Australia, as well as eventually to get freelance jobs.