WhatsApp: Brazilians abroad tell what life is like without the app

  Victor Tavares
  BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

On Monday (10/04), when Facebook services, including WhatsApp, went off the air, many Brazilians were anxious. Not only those “addicted” to social networks, but also those who use the messaging app to work, do business and even as the only way to communicate with relatives.

But it wasn’t just Brazilians who went through difficulties, of course. In 2020, WhatsApp announced that 2 billion users were using the app in the world, the most popular for exchanging messages.

In addition to Brazil, the service is widely used in countries such as India, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Kenya and throughout Latin America in general.

But in others, Global Crash Monday was just a normal day for private messaging. In the very country where WhatsApp was created, the United States, less than 20% of smartphone users use the app, according to research firm Pew Research Center.