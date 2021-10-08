WhatsApp now lets you report specific messages; see how to do | Technology

WhatsApp added an option to report specific messages in the last update of your app.

With the new feature, it is possible to indicate an older content of the conversation for analysis by the app’s moderators. In individual conversations, only the chosen message is forwarded for analysis. In group chats, the last 5 contents are sent.

Until now, the tool only allowed reporting a profile, which sent the last 5 most recent chat messages to the company. This dynamic continues to apply when denouncing the contact.

How to report a message?

To report specific messages it is necessary to press and hold content in the conversation and press the “report” button.

On iPhone, this option appears over the message. On Android phones, it’s in a menu at the top of the screen.

At application updates tend to be released piecemeal, so it’s possible that the novelty will take a few days to show up for everyone.

When reporting a message, the contact being reported is not notified, according to WhatsApp.

This change comes about a month after a report on the American website “ProPublica” reveals that the application has more than 1,000 outsourced employees to analyze complaints submitted by users.

At the time, WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption feature (which scrambles the content so that only the sender and recipient can see the message) was questioned.

The company explained that the encryption remains intact, since when reporting a chat, the user would be “sending” this message to the company and that WhatsApp cannot perform this reading without the consent of one of the participants in the conversation.