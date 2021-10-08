Where to invest up to R$ 60 thousand? There are options from conservative to riskier – 10/08/2021

Who has never invested, but has R$ 60 thousand to start, where to invest? In Chat with Specialist, weekly and live program of UOL, economist César Esperandio explained that the first step for everyone is to create the emergency reserve — which should be equivalent to six and 12 months of the investor’s average monthly expenditure.

For this first step, he recommends safe investments, such as the Treasury Selic, a Treasury Direct bond. If left over, it is possible to diversify and look for more profitable options, but also more risky. See below where you can invest this amount and watch the program excerpt. The Chat with Specialist is an exclusive investment queries for subscribers and is broadcast every Thursday at 3 pm.

Selic Treasure is the “beans and rice”

Esperandio said that the best investment for the emergency reserve is the Selic Treasury. “It has to start with the emergency reserve. And the ‘beans and rice’ for that is the Selic Treasury,” said he, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

According to the economist, the Treasury Selic is the safest investment in the country, guarantees an adequate return and has daily liquidity. The Treasury Selic pays the interest rate, the Selic (which is currently at 6.25% per year), plus a bonus. “It’s fair profitability for this purpose,” he says.

The size of the emergency reserve varies from person to person. Esperandio recommends that it be six to 12 times the amount equivalent to the investor’s average monthly expenses.

For example, if you spend R$2,000 a month, you should have between R$12,000 and R$24,000 invested in the emergency reserve.

Is there any money left? diversify

After the emergency reserve, and with the money left over from these R$ 60 thousand, you can diversify into other assets.

“One of the most interesting today, with a focus on the medium and long term, is the IPCA Treasury, which protects you from inflation,” he said. Today, the IPCA is accumulated at almost 10% a year, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Another option to diversify is Prefixed Treasury bonds.

“These two bonds are recommended only if you intend to keep these investments until the maturity date. If you redeem them beforehand, you will be marked to market. In other words, there is no guarantee that your profitability would not be harmed [se você vender antes do vencimento]”, he said.

According to him, in private fixed income, there are bonuses above inflation of 6% per year, depending on the security in which you invest. There are options like CDBs, LCAs (Agricultural Credit Bills) and LCIs (Letters of Real Estate Credit) that pay interest above inflation.

It is noteworthy that the investment conditions mentioned here refer to September 2, the date the program was broadcast. Fees may vary from day to day.

You can risk a little more

For those who have a bolder profile, already have the emergency reserve set up and have already diversified into fixed income, they can take a part of that money to risk a little more.

Before going straight to buy shares on the stock exchange, it is possible to try out variable income investing in real estate funds. With real estate funds, you own a small piece of various properties and receive rent for them.

All of these options can be searched on your broker’s application.

