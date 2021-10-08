Who is Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who wants to save the social network – Link

Frances Haugen worked as a product manager on Facebook’s civic disinformation team

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen is responsible for putting Mark Zuckerberg’s company in the biggest scandal since the Cambridge Analytica case in 2018, which involved the illegal collection of data from 87 million users of the social network to affect the data of the American elections of 2016.

This time, the company is being criticized for being negligent with content moderation – one of the problems would be Instagram’s negative impact on the mental health of children and adolescents. Frances, who had worked as manager of the platform’s civic integrity team since 2019, was responsible for revealing the documents attesting that Facebook knew of this information, but that it would have done nothing about it to fix the situation.

After resigning in May this year for disagreeing with the company’s attitude, Frances Haugen, 37, believes that the Facebook can be fixed, given the value that the social network has for democracy and public debate.

However, she says, the company opted for profit: “Facebook realized that if they change the algorithm to be more secure, people will spend less time on the site, they will click on fewer ads and they will make less money,” she said. in an interview with the American TV show 60 Minutes, where she revealed that she was the whistleblower responsible for putting the company in a new scandal.

Frances collected thousands of internal documents before resigning from the company, which served as the basis for the American newspaper Wall Street Journal publish stories explaining how Mark Zuckerberg’s social network had underestimated the well-being of young people. As the last message on the company’s internal platform, the American wrote: “I don’t hate Facebook. I love Facebook. I want to save it.”

In the two years she worked at the company, Frances, a native of Iowa, USA, dealt daily with issues related to democracy and disinformation. Previously, she worked at companies such as Google and Pinterest in software and product areas, after graduating in electrical and computer engineering from Ollin College in Massachusetts.

After revealing herself as the whistleblower on Sunday 3, Frances created a Twitter profile, describing herself as “advocate of public oversight of social media”. She recently proposed measures to “fix” Facebook, such as banning minors from using the networks, regulating algorithms and creating an independent agency to oversee digital platforms.

Defender of democracy, Frances Haugen introduced herself as the whistleblower for Facebook in a TV show

understand the scandal

The documents revealed by Frances, still anonymous, were first published by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal in the last weeks of September. After the repercussion of the case, the United States Congress decided to investigate the company.

Last Thursday, Facebook’s director of security, Antigone Davis, who defended the company against the allegations, was called to testify. Last Tuesday, it was Frances’ turn, claiming that increasing the share of profit was prioritized by the company.

In the coming weeks, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is expected to be called. Yesterday, the CEO defended himself against the whistleblower’s accusations, saying that it is “illogical” to bet on content that prioritizes social polarization.